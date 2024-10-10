Predicting every Big Ten football score in Week 7: A top-five clash
It's an excellent weekend of college football for viewing. There are some major conference showdowns and there are some really good ones in the Big Ten. The game of the week will be played between two top-five teams out West when Ohio State travels to Oregon. One of these undefeated powers will take their first loss of the season, while the other could make a strong argument to become the number one team in the country.
Penn State travels to USC for the appetizer before the Buckeyes and Ducks take the field. The game lost a little luster after the Trojans lost to Minnesota last weekend, but being at home -- USC should be ready to make it a game.
Here are my predictions for every Big Ten game in Week 7.
Friday -- Northwestern vs. Maryland
Northwestern doesn't seem to be in a great place right now after losing in back-to-back games and while Maryland might not be in the upper tier of the Big Ten, the Terps are in need of a win after falling twice already. Maryland, at home on a Friday night, will be tough for the Wildcats to knock off.
Final score: Maryland 30, Northwestern 17
Saturday -- Washington vs. Iowa
Iowa is at home in this contest and Kinnick is a tough place to play for visiting teams. Iowa has one of the top running backs in the Big Ten with Kaleb Johnson running the football, but the Hawkeyes' offense is so hit or miss. Washington is coming off of a major home win against Michigan and the Huskies look for real on offense. I look for Will Rogers to make enough plays to upset Iowa on Saturday.
Final score: Washington 24, Iowa 20
Wisconsin vs. Rutgers
Rutgers had all the chances in the world to stay unbeaten last week but lost a close one to Nebraska 14-7. The Badgers crushed Purdue, but who isn't at this point? The Scarlet Knights play a physical brand of football and with a backup quarterback, I don't know that the Badgers have enough to win in Piscataway.
Final score: Rutgers 24, Wisconsin 21
No. 4 Penn State vs. USC
USC is really just a couple of plays away from being undefeated, but instead, the Trojans have dropped two games to Michigan and Minnesota. Playing in Los Angeles will help USC this weekend, but have the Trojans made that step to contend with the big boys of the Big Ten? James Franklin has had issues beating Ohio State and Michigan, but he hasn't had issues winning games against the 'good' teams. I don't see that changing on Saturday -- give me the Nittany Lions.
Final score: Penn State 31, USC 28
Purdue vs. No. 23 Illinois
Illinois may very easily have one eye looking at Michigan next weekend and while that usually spells out a trap game, the Illini shouldn't have too many issues with Purdue. The Boilermakers are a mess right now and Ryan Walters can fire whoever he wants -- it's not fixing anything.
Final score: Illinois 35, Purdue 17
No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Oregon
A top-five clash between here and it should be a good one. Both offenses are really good and it comes down to which defense can make more stops. The Buckeyes have been really good, but this will be their first challenge. Playing in Autzen is never easy and the Ducks have looked more like Oregon the past three weeks. I think Dillon Gabriel makes some plays and gives Oregon a huge Big Ten win.
Final score: Oregon 31, Ohio State 28
Minnesota vs. UCLA
Minnesota is coming off of a much needed win and it was a big one for the Gophers. Beating USC while quarterback Max Brosmer continues to play well. UCLA, on the other hand, is at the bottom of the conference with Purdue. The Bruins will likely get better as the season goes on, but UCLA won't win many games in 2024.
Final score: Minnesota 24, UCLA 14
