SI All-American Candidate Tyler McLaurin Could Anchor Future Michigan Defenses

Committing to the Wolverines back in May, Bolingbrook (Ill.) High linebacker Tyler McLaurin is part of a top 10 recruiting class at Michigan, and now he's also an SI All-American candidate.

Standing at 6-2 and 220 pounds, McLaurin is listed as an outside linebacker, but Bolingbrook head coach John Ivlow is also going to play him at inside linebacker this fall. Despite that fact, McLaurin feels that he could realistically play any of the three linebacker positions at the next level.

“I feel like it's always the best athletes play,” McLaurin told Wolverine Digest. “I feel like wherever I can fit with the team is wherever benefits them. This year, I'm pretty sure I'm going to be expected to play a little bit inside but also a little bit outside based off down and distance.”

Last fall, McLaurin accumulated 92 total tackles in what was a productive junior campaign for the Michigan commit. Bolingbrook went 8-4 on the year, and it was also a positive developmental season for the SI All-American candidate.

“I'm built for the new types of offenses,” McLaurin said. “A lot of teams like to stretch the field, and I started to really get down my length and get my body to make plays in open field while also still being bale to fill inside runs and tackle the backs. I know a lot of new offenses try to spread the field but also try to create new opportunities with zone plays and also with counters.”

Given those qualities, McLaurin will give U-M defensive coordinator Don Brown a lot of options. SI All-American also shared insight on how the versatile linebacker prospect could be used in college:

Frame: Thin lower body with a more well-built torso. Long legs and arms, yet with room to add weight down the line.

Athleticism: McLaurin provides the ability to quickly turn and run full speed. Exceptionally quick hands, as well as good hands to intercept a pass. Good knee bend. For his size, good power and short-area explosiveness.

Instincts: Good at timing blitzes. When diving for the runner, McLaurin shoots his hands to trip up ball carriers quite well. Makes for a sure tackler with little regard for his body while in traffic or in space.

Polish: Understands how to read the pass and quickly gets into his drop. Disengages from blockers with quick use of hands; takes good angles to defeat blocks in space. Times blitzes well and can disrupt plays in the backfield in short order.

Bottom Line: McLaurin is a versatile linebacker that can blitz, play the run, and cover the pass well. Known for his good hands to defeat blocks and intercept the football, McLaurin’s athleticism will also allow Michigan to utilize him in base defense, as well as nickel and dime packages.

Heading into his senior season, McLaurin mentioned that he is working on his agility and staying in shape as training camp begins.

