SI All-American Candidate Tyler McLaurin Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Tyler McLaurin

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 210 pounds

Position: Linebacker

School: Bolingbrook (Ill.)

Committed to: Michigan

Projected Position: Outside Linebacker

Frame: Thin lower body with a more well-built torso. Long legs and arms, yet with room to add weight down the line.

Athleticism: McLaurin provides the ability to quickly turn and run full speed. Exceptionally quick hands, as well as good hands to intercept a pass. Good knee bend. For his size, good power and short-area explosiveness.

Instincts: Good at timing blitzes. When diving for the runner, McLaurin shoots his hands to trip up ball carriers quite well. Makes for a sure tackler with little regard for his body while in traffic or in space.

Polish: Understands how to read the pass and quickly gets into his drop. Disengages from blockers with quick use of hands; takes good angles to defeat blocks in space. Times blitzes well and can disrupt plays in the backfield in short order.

Bottom Line: McLaurin is a versatile linebacker that can blitz, play the run, and cover the pass well. Known for his good hands to defeat blocks and intercept the football, McLaurin’s athleticism will also allow Michigan to utilize him in base defense, as well as nickel and dime packages.