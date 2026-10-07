Urban Meyer Calls Michigan Football a 'Train Wreck' — Is There a Fix?

There is no secret that Urban Meyer doesn't like Michigan, nor does he like to say the word Michigan. But it's also no secret that he respects head coach Kyle Whittingham and believes he is the best man to fix the Wolverines.

With Big Noon Kickoff being in Minneapolis this past weekend for the Wolverines' game against the Gophers, Meyer was left shocked. Appearing on 'The Triple Option, saying Michigan is 2-3, not 3-2, Meyer said he went down on the Michigan sideline for the final two quarters of play, and he was stunned by how the Wolverines handled themselves.

Speaking to Mark Ingram and Rob Stone, Meyer said Michigan's talent should've shone through on Saturday, and from what he's seen, there is no easy fix for Whittingham coming out of the bye.

"If you have grown ass men, games don't get away from you," Meyer said. "Very rarely. Very rarely because grown ass men take care of business. I did not feel it. I did not see it. They had three turnovers, bang, bang, bang, right in front of me. You can blame Bryce Underwood all you want. I don't see any explosiveness on offense. I see a quarterback getting hammered.

"And I don't I don't see a fast solution at all because it's it's a it's a I have not said this yet. It's a train wreck right now. I stood right there and watched it."

Lack of talent?

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Meyer believes Bryce Underwood is far from the biggest problem in Ann Arbor. It was just two weeks ago that Underwood arguably played his best game wearing the maize and blue, where he threw for 276 yards and played the quarterback position well.

For Meyer, he doesn't see any explosiveness on the offensive side of the ball. He believes Underwood is the only explosive player Michigan has, and the only first-round talent on that side of the ball.

"You know you have JJ Buchanan, you have Marsh. I think they're good players," said Meyer. "I don't see first rounders out there bouncing around like you used to see in the Wolverines now or even second rounders. Maybe I'm missing something. We've watched him closely now and the only first round athlete on the field is Bryce Underwood."

But is Tommy Carr the choice?

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Despite Meyer believing that Underwood isn't the biggest issue in Ann Arbor, would it do Michigan good to give Tommy Carr a try? It's a hot topic amongst Michigan fans right now, and Meyer believes that if Carr is ready and Whittingham believes he gives the offense the best chance to succeed, then you get him ready to start this week.

But that could also have Underwood packing his bags.

Ultimately, there is a clear personnel-to-scheme fit issue in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines' team has been built for downhill running and Jason Beck has come in to run his scheme. Which felt like a good thing at first. However, Michigan's running backs or offensive line is built for that style of play.

While Michigan could make a quarterback change, the best answer for this point in time might be for Beck to adjust how he calls the offense. Lean a little more on downhill running and physical football. Still allow Underwood to get outside the pocket and use his legs, but when it comes to running the football, going back to the Michigan way feels like the best bet.

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