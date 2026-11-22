ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Tony Petitti and UCLA have been walking on water for much of this season.

Just two weeks ago, the Big Ten commissioner was solidifying his grip on becoming the most powerful person in college sports by putting the finishing touches on College Football Playoff expansion. After years of pounding the table about a move to 24 teams for the tournament, his long-awaited dream was finally realized and few conferences would reap the monetary and on-field rewards in the postseason more than his.

Likewise, the Bruins could do no wrong in a season that felt touched by the football gods above.

They won early under new coach Bob Chesney and kept on winning some more. An injury to starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava stung, but didn’t seem to hamper the effort. Finally the CFP selection committee was starting to take notice too, moving them to No. 4 in their rankings on Tuesday and forcing thousands of Bruins fans to start dreaming that this 10–0 start was going to give way to the promised land of a CFP quarterfinal.

Not only would that be the program’s first major bowl game in nearly three decades, it very likely would come at the hollowed home ground of the Rose Bowl of all places too. It was powder blue nirvana, made that much sweeter by the struggles across town at USC.

The thing about college football, however, is that it is a humbling sport. Time after time, week after week. For all but the select few come January, the higher one climbs only results in a fall from grace that hits that much harder on the way down. On an unseasonably warm Saturday in the midwest, that fall certainly hit for both Petitti’s conference and for UCLA in particular.

And boy did it ever hit hard for both too on a weekend that will reverberate well past Selection Sunday next month.

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In retrospect, we should have seen it all coming. Okay, maybe not exactly the manner No. 4 UCLA was going to falter for the first time by an 18–16 margin in triple overtime to a previously lifeless Michigan side at the Big House, but seeing all this coming in some fashion felt written in the cards at some point. Week 12 didn’t just emphasize that, it reiterated it with a vengeance.

“Ultimately, there were many opportunities out there,” coach Bob Chesney said, his upbeat personality still shining through amid his first taste of defeat since coaching James Madison in the CFP last December. “We always talk about that air being thin, we had chances but just came up a little bit short.”

If there was any consolation, Chesney was far from alone this weekend even if he felt it most acutely as the Bruins suffered both from another key injury to go on top of the insult of being field-stormed by the Wolverines.

MICHIGAN FANS TAKE THE FIELD AFTER TAKING DOWN UNDEFEATED UCLA



(via @BryanDFischer) pic.twitter.com/l1F33PFkRx — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 22, 2026

This was a game, after all, where nothing came easy for four quarters and the football was anything befitting the winningest program in the FBS ranks hosting the winningest team this season.

The pair combined for less than three yards a rush and couldn’t crack four yards a play in a contest where everything was an unwanted chore to do. Winning quarterback Bryce Underwood, reinserted into the lineup after a Thursday morning staff meeting, completed just 11 of his 24 passes (46%) for 127 yards and tossed his first touchdown in 53 days. The visitors only found the end zone in regulation by way of running back Anthony Woods finding tight end Brayden Loftin on a jump pass on third down in the final 10 seconds. That it capped off the only drive longer than 60 yards all game was fitting.

Worse than the play during the first 60 minutes was the first snap of overtime for UCLA, when starting quarterback Ty Dieffenbach rolled to the right on a designed keeper and wound up being tackled near the sideline by Troy Bowles in a heap. The six-yard gain turned into more than six minutes of grave concern as the signal-caller laid on the Michigan Stadium turf however, grabbing at his left hip and leg before trainers hurriedly rushed over.

He was eventually carted off the field but his status for the rest of the year remains unknown.

“Those things are tough. But that’s the game that we play. We all understand that it’s hard to make it through the whole season unscathed,” Chesney remarked. “I don’t know where [Dieffenbach] is at. We’ve got to figure out where he’s at exactly. I don’t know how to answer that.”

UCLA lost starting quarterback Ty Dieffenbach to an injury at the start of overtime in the loss to Michigan. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Neither may the rest of his conference, which has likewise dealt with plenty of similar quarterback injuries and just as many close calls from contenders this year. Saturday was the perfect encapsulation of all that coming to a head at once, with No. 8 Indiana falling on the road to Washington to put the Hoosiers title defense in serious danger, most notably.

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If that was it, perhaps those in the conference office could put down a nightcap to take off the uneasy feeling that came with the result on Montlake—except it wasn’t. Ohio State took itself out of CFP contention with a loss to Nebraska and Northwestern continued to fall from résumé booster to résumé albatross with a late loss to Minnesota. Even Rutgers went into Happy Valley to pull off one of the biggest upsets of the year against a team that some had pegged as a playoff squad preseason, and USC was pushed around at home by Maryland before eventually pulling away to win.

After months of the entire Big Ten proudly beating its chest about winning three straight football titles, the league has instead beaten each other up to cost it any good shot at another. After Saturday’s results, there is suddenly a very real possibility that the conference winds up with just one bid to the playoff in the form of its champion.

A once inconceivable scenario back in August may well be made reality after Thanksgiving, where the only juice in the Big Ten may be saved for the turkey. Case in point, next week will be the first Ohio State-Michigan game—the league’s marquee regular season fixture—where both teams each have at least four losses for the first time since 1966. Not where many had the preseason No. 1 team pegged for.

As it stands, the most likely outcome for the final conference title game in Indianapolis may involve Oregon. The Ducks took care of business up the road at Michigan State on Friday night, 45–7, in what was their eighth game without top quarterback Dante Moore. It’s possible they could join Alabama (in 2025) and Clemson (in ’24) as the only three-loss Power 4 teams to make the CFP should they win out. With blemishes against UCLA, Illinois and Oklahoma State on their résumé, they are certainly no sure thing as an at-large even with bracket chaos transpiring.

Same with Iowa, who can make it to Lucas Oil Stadium by topping Nebraska next week and having the Hoosiers beat Purdue. That would set up a massive date in the Rose Bowl on Saturday for UCLA against the Trojans.

Against all odds, Oregon remains firmly in the mix to head to the Big Ten championship and could make the College Football Playoff thanks to upheaval in the conference. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Beat USC, and the Bruins will have a shot at a Big Ten title. Lose, and the Hawkeyes may be the ones playing for an automatic berth in the matchup few could have predicted at any point this crazy season.

While those in the powder blue and gold may have enough confidence that they can get the job done against a Lincoln Riley coached team that has struggled anytime they’ve gone on the road this year, their next game sure doesn’t seem anywhere near the type where you can assume anything about the team we just saw go 10–1.

Much of that will have to do with Dieffenbach’s injury and whether he can return. Even if he can, it’s clear he won’t be at 100%, and that would be after the worst outing as a starter for the previously No. 2 signal-caller on the depth chart (19-of-30, 188 yards, one interception).

If he is unable to go, the next man up is Madden Iamaleava. The younger brother of incumbent starter Nico was highly touted coming into Westwood, but looked positively overwhelmed on Saturday in the face of a Michigan defense which has largely carried the team to bowl eligibility this year—and may have saved head coach Kyle Whittingham’s job on his 67th birthday too.

Madden took just three snaps that forced him to do something other than hand off to tailback Wayne Knight (an ineffective 30 yards rushing) in overtime. The grand result of all of that was a negative yard rushing and an incompletion before being taken down on the two-point conversion in the third frame that finalized the result.

“I think he can operate the offense very similarly [to Dieffenbach]. Madden’s got a really good arm, Madden’s got a good command of the offense,” said Chesney. “He’s just got to continue to go in there. But I have no clue what we’re talking about right now though. As far as Ty goes, I’m excited to go get that answer and figure out where we’re at.”

Chesney is not alone in trying to do so, the same thing that will surely be debated heavily in North Texas when the selection committee next meets. One thing that will definitely be brought up is the 2023 season, where then-undefeated Florida State was left out of the then-four team playoff as the result of an injury to starting quarterback Jordan Travis.

The Seminoles never recovered from the moment and have never looked the same again.

On a no good, very bad Saturday for the Bruins and the rest of the Big Ten, that’s a nightmare to contend with for another day. Small comfort for all though, as they try to pick themselves up from a reality that was hammered home as the sport yet again humbled those at the top.

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