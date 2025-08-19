Wolverine Digest

Urban Meyer hits back at NCAA over Michigan sign-stealing punishment

In wake of Michigan ruling, Urban Meyer criticized the NCAA's inconsistent enforcement of rules.

Chris Breiler

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and Ohio State coach Urban Meyer shake hands at midfield before the game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Nov. 26, 2016. Jim Harbaugh, Urban Meyer
Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer recently shared his thoughts on the NCAA's ruling regarding the Michigan sign-stealing controversy, drawing a sharp comparison to his own experience with NCAA sanctions during his tenure with the Buckeyes.

Reflecting on his first season in Columbus in 2012, Meyer recalled the challenge of informing his team that they would be ineligible for postseason play. The punishment stemmed from violations committed under former head coach Jim Tressel, in which players received improper benefits, including cash and tattoos, in exchange for memorabilia such as jerseys, rings, and awards.

The NCAA responded to those infractions with a one-year bowl ban, a two-year probationary period, and a reduction in scholarships. Ohio State was also forced to vacate all wins from the 2010 season. For Meyer, the contrast between that penalty and Michigan's recent outcome highlights what he believes is a lack of consistency—and relevance—in the NCAA's enforcement process today.

"In December of 2011, I had to stand in front of a group of seniors and tell them they were not allowed to play in a bowl or championsihp game in their final year of college football, for something they had nothign to do with. One of the most difficult things I've ever done. That same group went 12-0 and were unable to play for the national championship of college football. The recent NCAA ruling to not punish players that weren't involved is correct. However, this ruling also proves that the NCAA as an enforcement arm no longer exists."

While Meyer acknowledged that the NCAA was right not to punish current Michigan players with a postseason ban, eh still took issue with the broader implications of the ruling. In his view, the enforcement arm of the NCAA no longer exists.

Meyer's comments point to a growing sentiment among college football analysts and fans that the NCAA's disciplinary actions lack fairness and consistency. Programs that have faced severe penalties in the past may now feel emboldened to question the fairness and consistency of NCAA rulings, especially in light of Michigan's outcome.

As college athletics continue to evolve amid changing rules and growing scrutiny, Meyer's remarks add fuel to the ongoing debate over how—and if—the NCAA is even relevant in today's landscape.

Chris Breiler
