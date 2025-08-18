Report: Connor Stalions scouted Michigan State for Central Michigan, not Wolverines
An image of what looked to be then-Michigan staffer Connor Stalions on the Chippewas sideline of a CMU-MSU game on Sept. 1, 2023 has made its rounds on social media over the past couple of years. However, it was never officially confirmed to be Stalions until the NCAA's COI released its report announcing the findings of Stalions' impermissible scouting operation this past Friday, which led to Stalions and Jim Harbaugh receiving lengthy show causes, a stiff financial penalty for Michigan and an additional game suspension for current Wolverine head coach Sherrone Moore.
However, although the Wolverines and the NCAA ended up agreeing that Stalions' presence at that game in East Lansing violated an NCAA bylaw, a separate report by Gino Vicci from CBS Detroit indicates that the Central Michigan staff arranged for Stalions to help the Chippewas decipher the Spartans' signals, meaning Stalions was not at the game under any direction from anyone at Michigan.
According to the report, two sources with direct knowledge of the incident confirmed to CBS Detroit that a CMU coach initiated contact with Stalions and that then-head coach Jim McElwain was likely aware and approved of the arrangement ahead of time.
The report also states that Stalions' role during CMU's game against MSU was the result of a direct request from CMU's staff, with the sole purpose of assisting their program for that game.
CMU is currently under NCAA investigation regarding Stalions' sideline presence during that game, and McElwain himself, according to the CBS Detroit report, is the subject of that investigation. After the 2024 season, McElwain announced his retirement and was hired into an off-field role as a special assistant to the director of athletics.
The tie-in with CMU started to gain increased attention when former quarterbacks coach Jake Kostner resigned from the Chippewas staff last year. The CBS Detroit report points out that a third coach has also disappeared from the program's coaching list amidst the controversy, as former defensive backs coach Mike Zordich, who served in the role from 2021 to 2024, no longer appears on the team's website.
Kostner graduated from Michigan in 2018 and was a four-year student assistant under then-coach Harbaugh. McElwain was Michigan's wide receivers coach in 2018. CBS Detroit indicated it had reached out to McElwain, Kostner and Stalions for comment, but none responded to their request.
On Aug. 15, Stalions' attorney, Brad Beckworth of Nix Patterso, LLP, released the following statement regarding the NCAA's decision on Michigan, saying in part:
"We are not surprised by the NCAA's ruling because the NCAA did, as it has always done, the wrong thing. Based on the penalties laid down today (Friday), it is obvious that this whole ordeal was just another, last-ditch effort by the NCAA in its perpetual, petty witch hunt of Coach Harbaugh. Connor was just the vehicle through which the NCAA could give itself the last word in this vendetta. Connor will be fine. He is a wonderful person. He's smart. He's loyal, dedicated, and determined—traits he carries with him onto the football field from his days serving his country to protect all of us. He loves helping young people learn about life and football. And, regardless of what the NCAA says today, he plans to continue learning about and contributing to the game of football at is highest levels."
As it relates to a violation of an NCAA rule, which program Stalions was working for during that MSU-CMU game doesn't make much of a difference as both the NCAA and Michigan agreed his presence was a breach of rule 11.6.1. However, when it comes to whether other staff at Michigan was giving Stalions orders at it relates to his scouting operation, this report would indicate that was not the case in this particular instance.
This is what the NCAA noted in its 74-page report on Stalions' appearance at the MSU-CMU game, in which the Spartans won 31-7.
"On one occasion in 2023, Stalions personally engaged in-person scouting when he stood on Central Michigan University's sideline wearing a bench pass and disguised in Central Michigan-issued coaching gear during the institution’s contest against Michigan State. According to interview statements by a former football staff member, Stalions attended that game in part to decipher Michigan State’s signals, but also to help a Central Michigan staff member with play calling. (...)
"With regard to Bylaw 11.6.1, Michigan and Stalions argued that the scope of the scouting bylawis narrow. Based on the text of the bylaw, both parties claimed that an institutional employee must attend the contest in-person to commit a violation. Thus, they both agreed that Stalions’ in-person attendance at the Central Michigan game constituted a violation."
In the NCAA's 74-page report detailing the violations committed by Michigan football, the report never stated the NCAA had any proof that Harbaugh or any assistant coaches had direct knowledge of Stalions' scheme. Harbaugh was largely punished due to the NCAA's perceived lack of cooperation from him, along with the COI stating he failed to adequately promote compliance or monitor his program.
Michigan is currently in the process of appealing the NCAA's ruling.