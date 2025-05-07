Urban Meyer offers hypocritical rant about lying to the NCAA in apparent shot at Michigan
Former Ohio State Buckeye head coach Urban Meyer had an extremely hot take on coaches lying to the NCAA. It could also be deemed ironic, obtuse, and hilarious when you consider the source of the opinion. Meyer was clearly taking a shot at the University of Michigan football program, a storied program that finds itself squarely embroiled in the "Signgate" scandal once again.
In the newest chapter of the saga that will never die, current head coach Sherrone Moore has been suspended, self-imposed, for two games for what amounts deleting "innocuous" text messages that are tied to the scandal. Urban clearly defines that as lying, and he took to social media via the Triple Option Show to share his disdain for people with a below standard moral compass.
Meyer, who was once suspended three games by the Ohio State Board of Trustees for deleting texts and acting as if he was clueless about a staffer's domestic violence issues, sees lying as a capital offense. Covering up an assistant coach's affairs, domestic violence issues, drinking problems and penchant for being violent, those are apparently forgivable. However, if you lie to an organization that the Supreme Court voted 9-0 against on the basis that they have been ripping off student athletes for decades, you should never coach again.
It is quite clear that Urban's judgement is clouded by his disdain for Michigan, which is understandable considering the Michigan/Ohio State rivalry may be the greatest in all of sports. It becomes laughable when he is taking the high road of morality, after being fired from his last head coaching job in the NFL, for amongst other things, kicking one of his own players. The podcast, which has an "X" following of 4,700 people, has become a place for Meyer to dump his thoughts and opinions on the current state of college football. Perhaps someone should remind Urban that before he gets too holy, he may want to look in his own closet. Or maybe the old adage "those who live in glass houses..."
