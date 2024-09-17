Lincoln Riley on Michigan: 'This is still a very, very, very good football team'
Saturday will mark the third time USC and Michigan will meet in the regular season. The Wolverines have won both regular season meetings -- back in 1957 and '58. It's a new season for both teams, but especially the Trojans who are now in the Big Ten Conference. Saturday will mark the first official conference game for USC in its new conference and it comes against one of the biggest brands in college football: the Michigan Wolverines.
Appearing on the Trojans Live radio show, USC head coach Lincoln Riley was enthusiastic about playing the Wolverines in the Big House, for his first Big Ten game.
“I don’t think you can ignore it: It’s a big game,” Riley said. “It is for a lot of reasons. Any year, it would be a big game, but you go, first Big Ten matchup, you’re taking arguably the two most iconic brands in the conference and two of the most iconic brands in the sport and you pair them up together.
“I think it’s probably fitting that we’re doing it at their place, being that they’ve obviously been in the Big Ten forever. So it’s cool, man. It’s cool. It’s a great opportunity. I don’t think there’s any harm in acknowledging that. Now, what it takes to go play well in that is gonna be the same recipe is it takes to go play well in any game like this. So we’ve gotta be able to lock in and go execute.
“But you’ve gotta appreciate it. What a great opportunity for us, kinda being the newbie here in the league and to get a chance to go up there and play the defending national champions.”
The No. 11 Trojans got off to a hot start in 2024. USC took down the LSU Tigers in Week 1 before shutting out Utah State in Week 2. USC had itself a bye last week while the Wolverines beat Arkansas State. Michigan is sitting at 2-1 with plenty of question marks surrounding the program. The defense, the side of the ball many people thought would carry them this year, hasn't looked the same as it did in 2023 after replacing key players. But Riley still believes Michigan has one of the best defensive units in football.
“They’re like most teams that have had a run of great years and then had, obviously, a tremendous year last year,” Riley said. “What you’re judged on is so high. Make no mistake about it, this is still a very, very, very good football team. And anybody that thinks they’re not is crazy, alright?
“This is without a doubt one of the best defenses in the country. They have NFL personnel on both sides of the ball, all over the place, a really good coaching staff, crazy experience. I mean, this is a great team that’ll be a big challenge.”
Sherrone Moore announced on Monday that Michigan was making a switch at quarterback. Following a three-interception performance, Daivs Warren is no longer the Wolverines' starting quarterback. Moore is making Alex Orji the starting quarterback and it will give USC more to think about in the coming days while it comes up with a game plan. Riley says he remembers Orji from his high school days and respects the player he is.
The USC coach also continued to talk up the Wolverines' defense.
“Obviously, we know they’re looking at a quarterback change here, defensively [for us],” Riley said. “So certainly gotta be ready for all things there. But we know the player and athlete that Orji is. I actually remember him coming out of high school, so we have a lot of respect for him and their weapons they have around him.
“And their ability to run the ball — they ran it really well last week. Elite tight end, elite backs. They have tremendous players offensively.
“Defensively, it’s pretty obvious. A really good group, tremendous defensive line. They’re really good at all levels. They’ve got one of the best corners in the game. It’s what you would expect when you go play the defending national champions. They’ve got a really good team, and it’ll be a big-time challenge.”
Michigan will host the Trojans on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Sherrone Moore gives an update on Michigan QB Jack Tuttle
Sherrone Moore says there is still a battle at center moving forward
Sherrone Moore on Alex Orji: 'He's done the things that we think can help us win'