Violence and Turnovers: Tyler Stockton's Recipe For Michigan's Safeties in 2026

Once Kyle Whittingham made his coordinator choices, he quickly got to work bringing in some of the top position coaches in the country. While results need to be shown on the field, the Wolverines appear to have made a couple of really good hires in the secondary. Jenaro Gilford will coach the cornerbacks, while Tyler Stockton comes over to coach the safeties.

Stockton, a former Notre Dame defensive lineman, has coordinating experience, along with a good resume coaching safeties. He spent the 2022-2025 seasons at Boise State as the Co-Defensive Coordinator, along with coaching the safeties.

Two things make up Stockton's coaching style

Prior to his time at Boise State, he led the Ball State defense as its coordinator from 2020-2023. And in his final season with the Cardinals, Ball State had a nationally top-25 defense.

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Appearing on Michigan's X Account, Stockton described his coaching style and how he plans on getting the most out of his players.

"My coaching style, there's two things," said Stockton. "First, it starts with love. I want to build a relationship with my guys that they know that I have their best interests. And I want to build a relationship that they'll run through a wall for me, and I'll do the same thing. Next piece is, I got to be very demanding. They're going to have dreams and aspirations, and it'd be a shame if I let them slip. So I'm going to hold them accountable every single day."

The best of the best in Ann Arbor

Stockton's come to Michigan with a room full of talent. Rod Moore is back for another season, and will likely become the first-ever three-time captain in Ann Arbor. He is joined by Memphis transfer Chris Bracy, who will likely start next to him. Both Mason Curtis and Jordan Young are primed for big roles as well.

With 12 years of coaching experience under his belt, Stockton expects the best of the best at Michigan. He says the Wolverines' safeties will play violent, physical, and find ways to make turnovers.

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"Here in Michigan, man, we expect to have the best of the best," Stockton said. "We want someone hungry every single day with a chip on their shoulder with their goal and aspiration to play at the NFL, but also to compete in the classroom. That's the type of group of guys that we have in this academy, a group of guys that truly care and love each other every single day. And then with that, they're going to be violent, they're going to be physical, and we're going to find ways to get turnovers."

Fall camp is right around the corner and it will be interesting to see how the rotation shakes out.