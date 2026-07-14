Top 25 Most Important Michigan Players in 2026: No. 15 Chris Bracy Brings Proven Production

Moving into the top 15 of the Michigan on SI staff ranking of the top 25 most important players for the Michigan Wolverines football squad in 2026, No. 15 is the first member of the squad’s secondary, Chris Bracy.

So far, we have released No. 16-25, with four of those coming on the defensive side of the ball: edge rushers in Carter Meadows (No. 24) and Nate Marshall (No. 21), as well as linebackers Troy Bowles (No. 18) and Chase Taylor (No. 16).

Michigan linebacker Troy Bowles (18) tackles Purdue running back Malachi Thomas (24) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, November 1, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

For Bracy, it’ll be his first season in Ann Arbor as he looks to play a valuable role as safety in 2026.

Bracy 2025 Recap

Spending his junior season at Memphis, Bracy had an impressive 2025 campaign. The Mobile, Ala. native appeared in every game for the Tigers while making 11 starts.

In two games last season, Bracy notched a career-best 10 tackles. He totaled 81 on the season, adding one interception and 9.5 tackles for loss.

Oct 4, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers defensive back Chris Bracy (5) intercepts the ball against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane during the first half at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bracy committed to the Wolverines back on Jan. 12 at the conclusion of the season.

Prior to Memphis, Bracy spent the first two seasons of his college career at UAB (2023-24) as a three-star prospect out of high school.

Why He Is Important to the Wolverines

Michigan’s secondary is one of the stronger returning position groups for next season, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

UofM brings back Zeke Berry and Jyaire Hill at cornerback, while bringing in Utah transfer Smith Snowden. Meanwhile, the Maize and Blue return Rod Moore at safety after battling with injuries the past two seasons.

Michigan defensive back Rod Moore runs after intercepting a pass vs. Indiana during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bracy is critical to the Wolverines' success because he brings experience and stability. We don't really know what to expect with Moore following his injuries, but we can expect Bracy to be a durable and reliable piece in the Michigan secondary.

“I feel like we can be the best defensive back room in the country, honestly,” Bracy told Isaiah Hole of the Wolverines Wire. “Especially in the Big Ten, I feel like we got veteran guys at each position. Guys that are proven in college football, and I feel like the sky is the limit."

2026 Outlook for Bracy

In the upcoming season, Bracy could be one of the leading tacklers not only in the secondary, but on the squad.

If Moore ends up reinjured for a third season, or just doesn’t look the same after his injury, then Bracy will become an even more vital piece to the Maize and Blue defense.

See our full top 25 players: