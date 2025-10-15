Washington HC Jedd Fisch shares thoughts of returning to the Big House, playing Michigan football
When Jim Harbaugh was hired to take over the Michigan program, he brought former Jacksonville Jaguars' offensive coordinator Jedd Fisch over to become the Wolverines' passing game coordinator, along with being the QB/WR coach. Fisch would spend two seasons in Ann Arbor before heading to UCLA to become the offensive coordinator.
After a few stops, Fisch is now in his second season leading the Washington Huskies and he has UW rolling in 2025 with a 5-1 record. The lone loss came against Ohio State, and Washington is seeking a statement Big Ten win. Fisch, from his days coaching in Ann Arbor, knows what the atmosphere is all about and he said his team is excited for the challenge.
"Yeah, well, it’s a great atmosphere," Fisch said. "I’ve had a chance to coach there for two years, and we won a lot of games there. We were 20-4 in the two years that we were there, I think. And we had certainly opportunities to play in some of the biggest games, biggest rivalries at Michigan, and that was fun. It’s awesome. It’s an awesome place.
"And it’s super cool that they sell out every game. They have unbelievable energy, and our guys are going to be excited about this opportunity. And I really believe that our team will show up and be fired up to be a part of something like a Washington-Michigan game at 12 on Fox and everything you could ask for."
Fisch gives a quick breakdown of the Wolverines
Washington has one of the top rushing attacks in college football with QB Demond Williams and RB Jonah Coleman. The Huskies' run blocking continues to improve, and while Fisch enjoys seeing the improvement from his team, he mentions the challenge Wink Martindale will present with his Michigan defense.
"..it’s been fun to watch it, but we’ve got our work cut out for us against Coach Martindale and Michigan," said Fisch. "We know it’s going to be a very physical football game. They have an outstanding front.
"They do a fantastic job. And we know that defensively, it’s going to be an extreme challenge. And then we know offensively, the skill guys, I know some of the guys that they have out there, we recruited.
"Their quarterback is elite. Their offensive line coach, Moore, always does a fantastic job with their O-line. And they’re always well-known to have great backs and tight ends.
"So, it’ll be a tremendous challenge as we play Michigan this week."
Michigan will host UW for a Noon ET game on Fox.