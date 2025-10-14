Where Michigan football ranks in various national college football polls after Week 7
Michigan fell to USC this past weekend, 31-13. The Wolverines are now 4-2 and their backs are against the wall. With a home matchup with Washington next up, Michigan can't afford to have any more mess-ups. If the Wolverines can figure things out, they have a chance to sneak into the Big Ten Championship Game, and a chance at making the 12-team College Football Playoff.
Following the Wolverines' loss, Michigan took a fall in various national college football polls heading into Week 8 action.
AP Top 25
While the AP Top 25 Poll doesn't mean what it used to, as of now, it's the main poll out until the College Football Playoff top 25 is released. The Wolverines fell from No. 15 to unranked after their big loss to USC. Michigan is the second team receiving votes, so the Wolverines are essentially the 27th-ranked team.
AFCA Coaches Poll
Like the AP Top 25, Michigan fell from No. 15 to unranked after USC defeated the Wolverines. The only difference is that the coaches gave Michigan 119 votes and the Wolverines are the first team 'out' of the Coaches Poll. The Wolverines are essentially the 26th-ranked team.
ESPN SP+ Rankings
Michigan fell eight spots in the advanced analytics. The Wolverines are now the 22nd-ranked team in the country. The SP+ rankings have Michigan having the 42nd-ranked offense and the 10th-best defense. Special teams are killing the Wolverines, and the analytics say Michigan has the 72nd-best unit.
ESPN FPI
Despite getting blown out against USC, Michigan actually didn't move down too far. The Wolverines went from No. 12 to No. 17 heading into Week 8 action. The Football Power Index says Michigan has a 2% chance to win the Big Ten and the Wolverines have an 11.2% chance to make the College Football Playoff.
CBS Sports Power Rankings
CBS Sports dropped Michigan 10 spots to No. 25 heading into its home game against Washington. The note on Michigan's drop was that it was concerning how the Wolverines couldn't slow down the Trojans' offense. USC was on its backup RB and the Trojans were playing some backup linemen.
