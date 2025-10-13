Sherrone Moore's message to Michigan football is simple after loss to USC
There were several issues for Michigan in its loss to USC this past weekend. The Wolverines left Los Angeles with a 31-13 loss to the Trojans and Michigan allowed USC to march up and down the field on Saturday. If it weren't for a Jyaire Hill forced fumble and a Zeke Berry INT -- USC would have had more points. But the main issue with Michigan was its poor tackling.
Pro Football Focus has Michigan missing 14 tackles and it's not the first game the Wolverines have struggled tackling. PFF has five different Wolverines missing two tackles on the night and a few times, it led to major USC gains.
On Monday, Sherrone Moore was asked about the Wolverines' tackling.
"You go back to last week, thought tackling was outstanding, and one of the things we really hit on at the beginning of the week was speed and space, and tackling their speed and space," Moore said. "We didn’t do a good job of that, and that really comes down to angles, the angles that we take, the pursuit angles that we take, and trusting those angles. There’s so many examples as we go through it, and as we’ve gone through the tape, been through it many times, of how we got to fix it, and players have been in numerous times already to look at it and fix it. Those are the big things we’ll continue to attack as we go through the week."
Message to the team is simple
Michigan has its back to the wall with a 4-2 record. The Wolverines can't have any more losses or their goal of a Big Ten title and a Playoff spot are likely off the table. Instead, Moore insists Michigan has to get back to work, correct mistakes, and play better.
"I mean, I think the message is pretty simple," Moore said. "The guys understand what happened. They understand it’s a loss, and nobody’s hurt more for a loss than the players and us as coaches. So those guys are, they’ve been in here, they’ve been grinding, trying to get better. They’re trying to fix all the problems and make sure it doesn’t happen again. So the message really is simple.
"We got to go back to work. That’s the reason I got the blue-collar jacket on today. It’s we got to go back to work right now. There’s no pouting. There’s no worry about it. There’s no making excuses for it. That’s all we got to do. And that’s all I know. And that’s what we’re going to do right now."
Michigan will host Washington this weekend for a Noon ET kick.
