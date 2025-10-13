Michigan football favored to get back on track in Week 8 against Washington
This past weekend was ugly for Michigan. The Wolverines took one on the chin at USC and lost 31-13. Michigan fell out of the AP Top 25, the Wolverines received their second loss of the season, and star RB Justice Haynes left in the second quarter and never returned.
Michigan leaves the West Coast looking for answers and the Wolverines hope to answer those questions this weekend against Washington. The Huskies return to Ann Arbor for a Noon ET kick on Fox. With Michigan back at home, the Wolverines are the early favorite in the game.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Michigan is favored by 5.5-points in this game. The Wolverines fell to the Huskies last season, but with this game being in Ann Arbor, the oddsmakers view Michigan as the probable team to win. The game's over/under is set at 50.5-points.
Washington won last season against the Wolverines, but Michigan has mostly controlled the series. Entering Saturday, the Wolverines are 10-6 all-time against the Huskies. In the past 10 meetings, the series is tied 5-5. While the series has been even in recent history, Michigan has been really good in Ann Arbor.
Michigan is 5-1 against UW when the Huskies come to the Big House. The last time Washington came to Ann Arbor was back in 2021 and the Wolverines ran their way to a 31-10 win. Then in 2023, Michigan beat UW in the national title, 34-13.
The Wolverines are back in the Big House this weekend, but it will be a challenge against Demond Williams and Washington. The Huskies came back and beat Rutgers on Friday night and Williams was sensational. Now, Michigan will have to deal with the dual-threat QB. But the advanced analytics are on Michigan's side. The Wolverines have a 67.6% chance of beating Washington on Saturday.
The Wolverines lost to UW last year in Washington and Michigan needs to return the favor this year if the Wolverines hope to accomplish their goals.
