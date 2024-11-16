Mike Sainristil's custom throwback cleats inspired by former NFL superstar
In this story:
After helping to deliver a national championship back to Ann Arbor in his final season at Michigan, Mike Sainristil is putting together an impressive rookie campaign for the Washington Commanders. Sainristil was named a captain ahead of the Commanders' matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night, and he he made a number of big plays that drew plenty of attention.
While his performance on the field was impressive, his custom cleats also received plenty of attention. The custom design was inspired by the Nike Vick 2 shoe and included a white snakeskin element.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Published