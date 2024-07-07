Michigan Football Predicted To Flip Top Notre Dame Commit
It's looking like July might be a fruitful month for the Michigan Wolverines. The Wolverines are poised to land a top target on Monday night when four-star tight end Andrew Olesh announces his decision. Head coach Sherrone Moore has indicated on social media that Michigan appears to be in striking distance to land two commitments in July.
So if Olesh is one of the potential commits, who could the second be? Maybe it's a current Notre Dame commitment. The Wolverines have received two projections via On3 to flip Notre Dame's top commitment in the 2025 cycle, safety Ivan Taylor. The Wolverine's EJ Holland and On3's Vice President of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong have both predicted Taylor to flip from the Fighting Irish and land with the Wolverines.
Taylor, the son of former Pittsburgh Steelers' great corner Ike Taylor, is a consensus four-star recruit. The Winter Garden (FL) West Orange safety stands at 6-foot and is considered the 50th-ranked prospect in the '25 cycle and the No. 8 safety, according to the Composite. Notre Dame recently got safety JaDon Blair -- who Michigan was after -- and the wheels started turning in Michigan's direction shortly after.
Taylor is a very good open-field tackler and with running a 4.5-forty he is able to get to the ball and make plays. Taylor's film shows the ability to make sound plays on the ball and he does a good job at getting his head turned. Taylor took an official visit to Michigan back on June 21 and by all accounts -- the visit was a success.
