Questionable call leads to controversial touchdown for Ohio State against Michigan
With 11:44 remaining in the second quarter of the Michigan-Ohio State game on Nov. 29, the Buckeyes converted a critical fourth down as Julian Sayin completed a 35-yard pass to receiver Jeremiah Smith for a touchdown to give OSU a 10-6 lead.
Smith ran a beautiful route on the play to beat cornerback Zeke Berry over the top, but upon further review, it looked like Smith lost control of the ball before he crossed the pylon and didn't regain control of it until his foot landed out of bounds after crossing the endzone.
By rule, if the call would have been overturned, it would have been ruled a touchback and the Wolverines would have taken the ball back at their own 20-yard line and still with a 6-3 lead.
Instead, the ruling of touchdown on the field stood, which gave OSU its first lead of the game in what was a critical decision.
Certainly, Wolverine fans won't be happy with that decision that went in OSU's favor at the Big House.