Wolverine Digest

Questionable call leads to controversial touchdown for Ohio State against Michigan

Michigan fans were not happy with this ruling in the Michigan-Ohio State game

Seth Berry

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) warms up prior to the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025.
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) warms up prior to the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

With 11:44 remaining in the second quarter of the Michigan-Ohio State game on Nov. 29, the Buckeyes converted a critical fourth down as Julian Sayin completed a 35-yard pass to receiver Jeremiah Smith for a touchdown to give OSU a 10-6 lead.

Smith ran a beautiful route on the play to beat cornerback Zeke Berry over the top, but upon further review, it looked like Smith lost control of the ball before he crossed the pylon and didn't regain control of it until his foot landed out of bounds after crossing the endzone.

By rule, if the call would have been overturned, it would have been ruled a touchback and the Wolverines would have taken the ball back at their own 20-yard line and still with a 6-3 lead.

Instead, the ruling of touchdown on the field stood, which gave OSU its first lead of the game in what was a critical decision.

Certainly, Wolverine fans won't be happy with that decision that went in OSU's favor at the Big House.

Michigan Wolverines
Nov 29, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; General view of the line of scrimmage in the first half between the Michigan Wolverines and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

— Sign up for the Michigan Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Michigan Wolverines on SI 

Published
Seth Berry
SETH BERRY

Seth began writing on Michigan athletics in 2015 and has remained in the U-M media space ever since, which includes stops at Maize N Brew and Rivals before coming onto Michigan On SI in June of 2025. Seth has covered various angles of Michigan football and basketball, including recruiting, overall team coverage and feature/analysis stories relating to the Wolverines. His passion for Michigan sports and desire to tell stories led him to the sports journalism world. He is a 2020 graduate of Western Michigan University and is the former sports editor of the Western Herald, WMU's student newspaper.