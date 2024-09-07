'We let them off too easy': Texas snaps Michigan's 29-game winning streak in Ann Arbor
The Michigan Wolverines entered Saturday's matchup against the Texas Longhorns riding a 29-game winning streak in the regular season, including a 23-game winning streak in Ann Arbor. The last loss for Michigan in the Big House occurred during the 2020 COVID season on Nov. 28 against Penn State. On Saturday, both winning streaks came to an end as the Longhorns bullied the Wolverines en route to a 31-12 road victory.
Following the game, Michigan starting quarterback Davis Warren said that the Wolverines let the Longhorns off too easy, and that everyone on the roster is taking this loss seriously.
“We knew it was going to be a close game," Warren said. "We let them off too easy, and it’s a really crappy feeling. We haven’t lost a regular season game here in a long time. Everyone is taking it super seriously.”
Although it's good to hear that Michigan is taking this loss seriously, there are legitimate concerns to be had about the product on the field. Michigan was held to just 284 yards of total offense, including 80 yards on the ground and 204 through the air. The Wolverines also committed three costly turnovers and managed to convert on just 3-of-12 third down attempts. When you put all that together, it paints a picture of an offense that is really struggling to find its identity in the wake of replacing so much veteran talent from the 2023 season.
The Michigan defense didn't look much better, allowing 389 yards of total offense (246 through the air, 143 on the ground). Along with allowing 5.7 yards per play, the Wolverines allowed the Longhorns to convert on 10-of-16 third down attempts. Perhaps the most surprising defensive statistic is that Michigan failed to register a sack on Quinn Ewers all afternoon. The Wolverine defense may be loaded with veteran talent, but it didn't look anywhere near as dominant as Michigan fans would have hoped on Saturday.
Here's how Michigan fared against Texas in several key statistics:
Total yards
- Texas - 389
- Michigan - 284
Passing yards
- Texas - 246
- Michigan - 204
Rushing yards
- Texas - 143
- Michigan - 80
Yards per play
- Texas - 5.7
- Michigan - 5.1
First downs
- Texas - 19
- Michigan - 13
Third down efficiency
- Texas - 10/16
- Michigan - 3/12
Fourth down efficiency
- Michigan - 2/3
- Texas - 0/0
Penalties (yards)
- Michigan - 4 (30)
- Texas - 7 (45)
Fumbles lost
- Texas - 0
- Michigan - 1
Interceptions thrown
- Texas - 0
- Michigan - 2
Time of possession
- Texas - 31:20
- Michigan - 28:40
