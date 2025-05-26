Week two NFL clash pits JJ McCarthy against Michael Penix in 2023 National Championship rematch
The 2023 College Football Playoff culminated in a clash between two future NFL arms. Michigan's JJ McCarthy and Washington's Michael Penix were both headed for the NFL following the National Championship game. Penix had been lighting up defenses all year with his pinpoint accuracy and deep bombs. JJ had been a game manager, making accuracy and efficiency the hallmark of his game.
In the National Championship game, many wondered if Michigan's vaunted defense could get through the Washington offensive line, which had been selected for the 2023 Joe Moore Award as the best offensive line in college. The previous two years that award had been given to the Michigan Wolverines. It felt like the entire Wolverine team took that personally and the defense absolutely teed off on Penix eventually knocking him out of the game. It was a brutal display of sheer force and effort as the Michigan defense harassed and bullied Penix all night. The Wolverines came away victorious 34-13 and capped their dream 15-0 season by hoisting the trophy. Now the two quarterbacks get to "run it back" on Sunday Night Football during week two.
JJ and his Vikings team will be hosting Penix, and once again McCarthy will be favored to win. The Falcons are young and inexperienced, with a great running threat in Bijan Robinson. The Vikings are loaded with offensive weapons, a revamped offensive line, and won 14 games last year. This feels very similar to the National Championship game of 2023. McCarthy likely just needs to make the right throws, not force anything, and avoid turnovers for his Vikings team to come away victorious here.
