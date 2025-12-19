Why Michigan football fans should have interest in Alabama-Oklahoma result

The Alabama Crimson Tide travel to Oklahoma to take on the Sooners in Norman in the opening round of the College Football Playoff on Friday night in the 8-9 matchup.

The winner of the game moves on to take on No. 1 Indiana in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1. Normally, a game like this wouldn't have much impact beyond a winner and a loser in determining which program will be able to keep their national title hopes alive.

While this matchup has obvious implications on the field, there are reasons why Michigan fans should pay attention to the result on Friday night in light of the Wolverines' coaching search.

Here's why:

Kalen DeBoer's name continues to float around for Michigan job

Based on multiple reports, Michigan has remained interested in pursuing DeBoer for its head coach opening as the Alabama coach is a top target for the Wolverines.

FOX analyst Joel Klatt, when appearing on The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Thursday, said it's possible the Wolverines land DeBoer if Alabama were to fall to the Sooners.

"I think a lot of it depends on Friday night," Klatt said. "I think that if Alabama loses to the Sooners, there's a pathway to Kalen DeBoer going to Michigan."

Klatt hasn't been the first one to lay out that scenario as that theory has come up from many who are close to the situation at Michigan.

Many think that if the Crimson Tide fall on Friday, back-to-back four loss seasons would not sit well with the Alabama faithful. It wouldn't necessarily mean Alabama's leadership would move on from him as head coach—but DeBoer is in a spot where he had to follow Nick Saban, one of the greatest football coaches of all-time, which in part has caused a very high pressure situation for him in Tuscaloosa.

Earlier in the season, many Alabama fans were ready to run him out of town before the Crimson Tide recovered to make the playoff. However, with a loss on Friday night, that noise could become even louder and could make DeBoer wonder if a situation in Ann Arbor would better suit him.

DeBoer did release a statement on the situation several days ago, saying he and his family are happy in Tuscaloosa and said he has not spoken to anyone about any other job openings. But that hasn't stopped people from speculating about the scenario where Alabama falls on Friday night and whether that further opens the door for him to head to Michigan.

Kalen DeBoer statement https://t.co/gNsS6Ms3U3 — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) December 14, 2025

What if Alabama wins?

If the Crimson Tide beat the Sooners, that would figure to drastically decrease the Wolverines' chances of landing him.

First off, it's far from a sure thing that DeBoer would even want to come to Ann Arbor in the first place even if the Crimson Tide do lose. He very well may be happy at Alabama and want to prove himself there.

However, if his team wins Friday, even if DeBoer wanted out and wanted to come to Ann Arbor, the timeline would then become very tricky.

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer gestures on the sidelines after a dropped pass in the end zone against Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Crimson Tide would then have a New Year's Day game against Indiana, and with the winter transfer portal window opening on Jan. 2, that would make it seemingly very challenging to get a deal done with DeBoer if his team is preparing for another playoff game.

The only scenario that would make that possible if is DeBoer was talking/negotiating with the Wolverines during a period where Alabama were to be in the playoff. That seems unlikely barring another Lane Kiffin type of situation.

So, if the Crimson Tide do come out with a victory in Norman, it would probably mean the Wolverines would officially have to move on to other candidates at that point.