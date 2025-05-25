Michigan football climbs in ESPN's latest SP+ Rankings prior to 2025 season
ESPN updated its SP+ Rankings prior to the 2025 college football season. Back in Feb., Michigan football was ranked No. 13 in the advanced analytics, but the Wolverines have climbed upward in the spring edition.
The SP+ Rankings are based on three factors: returning production, recent recruiting, and recent success.
What that in mind, Michigan is now at No. 10 in the country. And here's how the breakdown goes for the Wolverines to rank 10th overall:
Offense: 31.8 (32nd overall)
Defense: 10.3 (3rd overall)
Special Teams: 0.2 (22nd overall)
The advanced analytics are quite high on Michigan's defense in 2025. The Wolverines return veterans like Derrick Moore, TJ Guy, Rayshaun Benny, Ernest Hausmann, and Rod Moore, among others. The Michigan defense has a real shot at being a top-10 unit in the country with the return of Wink Martindale. Even after losing Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, and Will Johnson -- Michigan has enough talent to make a big impact in 2025.
Offensively, the analytics are fairly high on a team that had the 131st-ranked passing attack last season. Michigan rotated through three different QBs, but still beat both Ohio State and Alabama. The Wolverines now have five-star phenom Bryce Underwood and veteran Mikey Keene from Fresno State, and either or will provide more of an impact at QB. The Wolverines also have one of the top rushing duos in the country with Jordan Marshall and Alabama transfer Justice Haynes.
The advanced analytics have Michigan winning 9.8 games and have the 38th strength of schedule in the country.
Here are the top 10 teams in the country, per the advanced analytics:
1. Ohio State (29.5)
2. Alabama (27.9)
3. Penn State (27.7)
4. Georgia (26.9)
5. Texas (26.4)
6. Notre Dame (24.9)
7. Oregon (24.7)
8. Clemson (23.3)
9. LSU (22.1)
10. Michigan (21.5)
