What to know before Michigan football hosts Washington in Week 8 action
Michigan is back in action on Saturday and the Wolverines hope to avenge their loss last weekend against USC. But it won't be an easy challenge with Washington coming to town. The Huskies, who are somehow not ranked, are sitting at 5-1 on the season and Washington's lone loss came against Ohio State.
Washington's offense could wreak havoc against Michigan if the Wolverines aren't disciplined like last week. Gap integrity, pursuit angles, and wrapping up the ball carrier will be of the essence on Saturday against Demond Williams and Jonah Coleman. UW has one of the top rushing attacks in college football, and the Wolverines' defense will have to be improved this weekend.
Offensively, Michigan has no idea if it will have Justice Haynes this weekend. The junior exited the game last weekend in the second quarter and never returned. The coaching staff isn't saying one way or the other, so it's anyone's guess if he suits up against Washington.
Prior to the game, here is some information to know.
Game Notes
- This will be the 16th meeting between Michigan and Washington. The Wolverines hold a 9-6 record vs. the Huskies and Michigan has wo the last three of four contests.
- Washington was last season's game vs. Michigan, 27-17, at Husky Stadium -- the first year Washington was in the Big Ten.
- The last regular season matchup at Michigan Stadium was a 31-10 victory for the Wolverines during the 2021 season.
- The Michigan run game is 19th in the FBS, averaging 216.3 yards per contest. Six different players have scored on the ground this year, led by Justice Haynes, who ranks fifth in the nation with eight rushing touchdowns.
- The offensive line has paved the way for 17 touchdowns on the ground so far this year while allowing only eight sacks against in the pass game. Despite four different starting lineups across the first six games due to injuries, the unit has helped lead the way offensively.
- The U-M offense has tallied 29 plays of 20-plus yards on offense (17 receiving, 12 rushing) through six weeks (six in week one, four, eight, three, seven, one). Justice Haynes leads the team with seven such plays (all rushes), followed by Donaven McCulley (five; all receiving) and Andrew Marsh (five; four receiving, one rushing). Additionally, Marsh has three via kickoff return.
- Haynes is one of only two backs (Hollywood Smothers, NC State) with five or more runs of 40-plus yards and one of only two backs (Robert Henry Jr., UTSA) with four or more runs of 50-plus yards.
- Michigan's passing game continues to develop. Eleven (11) different players have caught passes so far this year, including five with 10 or more receptions. Donaven McCulley has nine catches and two touchdowns across the past two games, while Andrew Marsh has 218 yards and a score of his own.
- U-M is winning the turnover battle with a 11:4 ratio (two fumbles lost, two interceptions). U-M's 11 turnovers gained rank 16th across the FBS.