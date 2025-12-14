Jedd Fisch’s comment fails to shut down Michigan football head coach buzz
One coach that has been heavily speculated regarding the Michigan head coach vacancy is Washington's second-year coach Jedd Fisch. The former Michigan offensive coordinator wrapped up his second season with the Huskies on Saturday night after Washington crushed Boise State in the LA Bowl.
Following the game, Fisch was asked about his future and there wasn't any sort of hard denial that he wasn't interested in the Wolverines' coaching job.
"I'm fully focused on our team," Fisch said after the win. "I think our team worked really hard this whole week and we all gave everything we had, and we played at a very high level because of that. That's all I would say on that."
In fact, Fisch had a very strong denial not too long ago when he was mentioned among the different candidates to coach Florida -- prior to the Gators hiring Jon Sumrall.
"Those lists are made by people that have no idea what's going on, honestly," Fisch said while refuting Florida interest. "They don't know what's happening in our program. They have no idea how excited I am about the youth in our program. They have no idea how excited I am about the fact that we're playing six or seven true freshmen. No idea how excited I am about the fact that Demond Williams, I believe, has a chance over the next year or two years after this to be one of the all-time best quarterbacks that have come through this area."
Fisch's history with Michigan
Fisch coached at Michigan under Jim Harbaugh and knows the program quite well. Fisch coached at Michigan from 2015-16. He coached the QBs and was the passing game coordinator while under Harbaugh. Fisch moved to UCLA to become its offensive coordinator before moving to the NFL for three seasons.
The players really liked Fisch and what he brought to the table. In fact, former Michigan TE Jake Butt recently made a case on why Fisch would be a good coach in Ann Arbor.
With Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer seemingly off the table, time will tell how Michigan pivots.
