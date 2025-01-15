Where Michigan Football slots into 247Sports' 2025 Big Ten power rankings
There is just one more game to be played in the 2024 college football season. Notre Dame will attempt to take down Ohio State who appears to be on a mission after thrashing Tennessee, Oregon, and then defeating Texas.
While the National Championship Game is still to be played, a ton of people are looking toward the 2025 football season. When it comes to the Big Ten, the conference should be really strong once again next year. 247Sports did its best to rank the Big Ten in a way-too-early power ranking.
With the Buckeyes being in the final game of the year, it felt right for 247Sports to slot them in at No. 1 even though they lose some key guys like Will Howard and TreVeyon Henderson. After Ohio State, you see familiar names like Oregon, Penn State, and Indiana -- all 2024 College Football Playoff teams.
After finishing 8-5, the some are higher than others on Michigan. The Wolverines slot into the No. 6 spot on 247Sports' list -- could probably be a touch higher.
Here's how they ranked all 18 teams.
1. Ohio State
2. Oregon
3. Penn State
4. Indiana
5. Illinois
6. Michigan
"If Michigan returns to College Football Playoff form in 2025, it will be because of Bryce Underwood. The top recruit in the class is the quarterback of the present and future for the Wolverines and, even as a true freshman, should be an instant upgrade at the position. Any questions about the roster around him, specifically on defense, went away in the ReliaQuest Bowl when the Wolverines set the tone against Alabama even without their bevy of early-round NFL Draft prospects, too. The needle moved sharply upward in Ann Arbor over the last two months."
7. Iowa
8. Nebraska
9. Minnesota
10. Washington
11. USC
12. Michigan State
13. Wisconsin
14. Rutgers
15. UCLA
16. Northwestern
17. Maryland
18. Purdue
