BREAKING: Michigan football veteran announces return for 5th season
While there are still some big names fans are waiting to hear if they will return in 2025 like Rod Moore, Rayshaun Benny, and Jaishawn Barham -- there are some players starting to reveal their plans for next season. Veteran offensive lineman Jeff Persi announced he would enter the transfer portal on Wednesday afternoon.
While Persi is gone, Michigan is returning a starting offensive lineman. Gio El-Hadi announced on his Instagram page that he would be returning for his fifth season and play for Michigan once again.
El-Hadi came to Michigan in the 2021 class along with J.J. McCarthy and Donovan Edwards. El-Hadi redshirted his first season with the Wolverines before appearing in all 14 games and making four starts in 2022.
El-Hadi would go on to become a role player for Michigan in 2023 before starting at right guard for the Wolverines this past season in 2024. The Wolverines have made moves to bolster their offensive line for next season, but with El-Hadi's return, he should factor right back into the starting lineup.
Here are some facts about El-Hadi via MGoBlue:
• Part of a Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line (2022)
• All-Big Ten honoree (honorable mention, coaches and media, 2024)
• Three-time letterman (2021-22-23)
• Appeared in 42 games including 31 on the offensive line with 14 starts
