ESPN predicts Michigan football's starting QB in 2025
Sherrone Moore did enough to make Michigan fans feel good about the offseason. The Wolverines knocked off Ohio State for the fourth year running and Michigan took down SEC powerhouse Alabama for the second time in 2024. But Moore didn't just get the job done on the field. Moore landed one of the top classes in 2025 and he signed two five-star recruits -- so far -- after landing QB Bryce Underwood and OT Andrew Babalola. You can say things appear to be on an upward swing in Ann Arbor.
Michigan did have the 131st-ranked passing attack this past year. Moore moved on from Kirk Campbell and hired North Carolina offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey to the same position. Things have to be better for the Wolverines passing game in 2025, right? Michigan didn't just add Underwood to the mix, but Moore went out and landed veteran Mikey Keene who starred at Fresno State the past two seasons.
While fans want to see their five-star gunslinger and hometown hero, Underwood, right away -- will that happen? According to ESPN, they think Keene will be the Michigan starting quarterback in '25, at least to begin the season.
"Why he'll start: Michigan added Keene, who started the past two seasons at Fresno State and went 8-3 as a starter at UCF, as a short-term buffer before No. 1 recruit Bryce Underwood can take over. Keene threw for 5,868 yards and 42 touchdowns at Fresno State, earning honorable mention All-Mountain West honors in each season. He's a career 67.8% passer who should fit well into Michigan's offense under new coordinator Chip Lindsey. Keene's tenure as Michigan's QB1 hinges on his own performance and Underwood's development, but his experience gives him an edge."
"Competition: Underwood, Michigan's highest-rated quarterback recruit ever and the first No. 1 prospect to sign with the Wolverines since defensive lineman Rashan Gary, will be the team's future quarterback. The key is how quickly he develops after joining the team for some bowl practices in December. Michigan also brings back Davis Warren, who started most of 2024 and had a few good moments but also is coming off an ACL injury."
It's safe to say it will be a Keene vs. Underwood battle for 2025. It's likely Keene does get the early edge being a veteran, but he can only hold off Underwood for so long. The Belleville product will likely see the field in game one, even if Keene starts. Underwood will get on the field more and more as he progresses understanding the Michigan offense and the college game.
