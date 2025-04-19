Michigan Football: Spring Game takeaways, how Bryce Underwood fared in 'live' action
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The annual Michigan football spring game took place on Saturday in the Big House. As always, the teams were made up from having a draft. Teams were separated into the 'Blue' team and the 'Maize' team. Freshman Bryce Underwood played for Blue, while Jadyn Davis was on 'Maize'.
The Blue team took down Maize, 17-0. Here are some takeaways from the spring game.
Bryce Underwood looked like a true freshman....
The five-star quarterback had his first 'live' game action since signing with the University of Michigan. The 17-year-old quarterback looked exactly like a 17-year-old with no college experience. In the first half, Underwood had two delay of game penalties, was almost picked off by TJ Metcalf throwing an out route, and then was picked off in the final minutes of the second quarter. Underwood threw one deep to Channing Goodwin, but Goodwin wasn't in the area, and Tevis Metcalf grabbed the ball.
Underwood missed on a few deep shots when he did have a guy open. He clearly needs more time with his playmakers to get into rhythm throwing them the ball.
Underwood likely didn't have his starting line blocking for him, nor did he have his starting playmakers around him. There might be some growing pains with Underwood, but there were also flashes of potential that were on display on Saturday.
....But the flashes were undeniable
Underwood's stats weren't great -- we didn't see any official stats from the scrimmage as of this writing -- but his arm strength and spiral on the ball were a night and day difference from what we saw last year. Underwood was the No. 1 ranked recruit in last year's cycle for a reason, and his arm talent is undeniable. He should have had a touchdown in the first half, but Joe Taylor couldn't hold onto the ball after running a slant route in the end zone.
There was another shot later in the second half where he had Jamar Browder for a long gain, but the true freshman couldn't hold on.
On the last play of the game, Underwood found Jalen Hoffman for a long touchdown.
Jadyn Davis looked so-so
The former four-star quarterback started and played the entire game for the Maize squad. Davis handed the ball off four straight times before he started throwing the ball. Davis' mechanics do look better than last year, but the windup release is still a concern. He threw two interceptions in the second half, but running back Bryson Kuzdzal stole the show for the Maize.
Michigan is still going to run the football -- a lot
Although Michigan signed Chip Lindsey from North Carolina to become its new offensive coordinator. The talk of spring was how much more Michigan is going to air it out this year and how the offense will allow the playmakers to shine. While that may be true, if the spring game meant anything at all, this team will still rely on the run game -- a lot.
Justice Haynes shined and showed off his burst for a 25-yard gain. Jordan Marshall had multiple carries in the first half. This Michigan team might throw it more, the bar is low compared to last season, but the identity of the team will be running with Law and Order.
The best pass-catcher from Saturday wasn't a wide receiver
One lingering question from last season was who would step up at wide receiver. Being the 131st-ranked passing offense last year, there was plenty to improve on from the quarterback position to the wide receiver corps. Indiana transfer Donaven McCulley made the play of the day early on when Jadyn Davis threw one up for grabs that he came down with for around 20 yards. Outside of McCulley's catch, the receivers were ineffective.
The main target for Underwood was FB/TE Jalen Hoffman, who caught at least seven passes from Underwood. Hoffman, used like Max Bredeson, caught a few as a checkdown and snagged one over the middle when Underwood was under duress. Hoffman won't play over Bredeson, but he could elevate his role if this play continues. Then the last play of the game, Underwood found Hoffman for a 70-plus yard touchdown to cap it all off.
The starting D-line dominated the game
Each team had projected starters on the defensive line and it was noticeable. Despite Haynes breaking a 20-plus run, the Wolverines' offensive line struggled to make massive holes for Jordan Marshall and Haynes. The interior defensive line really dominated the interior offensive line. Two things could be true: Michigan is still figuring out things on the offensive line, and the defensive line might be that good.
Even on the Edge, Dominic Nichols and Kechaun Bennett broke loose early for a 'sack'. The Wolverines appear to be deep on the line, and that's a group fans shouldn't be worried about.
Shamari Earls and Jeremiah Lowe's names were mentioned multiple times
After losing Aamir Hall and Will Johnson, Michigan needs some guys to step up. Jyaire Hill and Zeke Berry are the projected startesr at corner, but depth is an area of concern behind them. Jo'Ziah Edmond is back for his sophomore year, but Michigan might have some stuff in a few others.
True freshman Shamari Earls stood out at corner. Not only did he play good pass defense against Jadyn Davis' team, but Earls showed off his explosive ability by crashing down to the ball. In the first half, Earls tackled Jordan Marshall right at the line of scrimmage. Then there was Jeremiah Lowe. The sophomore picked off Jadyn Davis at the start of the second half, and at the end of the fourth quarter for two INTs.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan football offers scholarship to running back in the transfer portal
2 Michigan football players make top-150 list heading into the 2025 season
Michigan basketball falls in way-too-early top 25 after landing massive transfer haul
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7