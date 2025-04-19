Michigan football lands transfer portal RB following spring game
Following Michigan football's annual Spring Game on Saturday, the Wolverines gained a new commitment. UMass transfer running back was on campus in Ann Arbor, and he liked what he saw from the Wolverines. Following the game, CJ Hester committed to Sherrone Moore and Co.
Hester, a Cincinnati (OH) native, finished his sophomore season with UMass. This past season, Hester ran for 529 yards and four scores for the entire season. Hester had his best outing against SEC powerhouse Georgia. Going up against the Bulldogs, the 5-foot-11 running back ran for 74 yards and a score.
Hester's journey began at Western Michigan where he played his freshman season. Playing in seven games, he had 29 carries for 124 yards and two touchdowns.
Michigan had lost Ben Hall to the transfer portal when it opened on Wednesday. The Wolverines still have running back Micah Ka'apana to go along with Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall. It will be interesting to see how Hester fits into the equation and if Ka'apana can hold Hester off for the RB3 job.
