Wolverine Digest

Michigan football lands transfer portal RB following spring game

After losing Ben Hall, Michigan needed some depth there.

Trent Knoop

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Following Michigan football's annual Spring Game on Saturday, the Wolverines gained a new commitment. UMass transfer running back was on campus in Ann Arbor, and he liked what he saw from the Wolverines. Following the game, CJ Hester committed to Sherrone Moore and Co.

Hester, a Cincinnati (OH) native, finished his sophomore season with UMass. This past season, Hester ran for 529 yards and four scores for the entire season. Hester had his best outing against SEC powerhouse Georgia. Going up against the Bulldogs, the 5-foot-11 running back ran for 74 yards and a score.

Hester's journey began at Western Michigan where he played his freshman season. Playing in seven games, he had 29 carries for 124 yards and two touchdowns.

Michigan had lost Ben Hall to the transfer portal when it opened on Wednesday. The Wolverines still have running back Micah Ka'apana to go along with Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall. It will be interesting to see how Hester fits into the equation and if Ka'apana can hold Hester off for the RB3 job.

Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

LOOK: Michigan football spring game official box score, standouts from game, how Bryce Underwood fared

Michigan Football: Spring Game takeaways, how Bryce Underwood fared in 'live' action

Michigan football offers scholarship to running back in the transfer portal

For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

Home/Football