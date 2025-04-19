Michigan football lands transfer portal RB following spring game

UMass running back transfer CJ Hester has committed to Michigan, his agent @ZCardenez tells @CBSSports/@247Sports.



Hester (@cjhester_3) for 455 yards and three touchdowns the final eight games of last season, including 74 yards and a TD vs. Georgia.https://t.co/10Sz3YwNKg pic.twitter.com/9Uth8LuQbQ