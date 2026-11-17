The disappointment of Week 10's loss to the in-state rival Michigan State Spartans served as an amuse-bouche of sorts for the humiliation that the Oregon Ducks delivered to the Michigan Wolverines this past Saturday. Whereas the Michigan defense at least held the Spartans to just 15 points over four quarters, the Ducks had a 14-0 lead in less than 15 minutes of game time. Quarterback Dylan Raiola threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns, including scores of 59 yards or more.

All of this sets up the Wolverines for a home finale against the UCLA Bruins, the final undefeated team in the Big Ten. The loss of starting signal-caller Nico Iamaleava hasn't slowed down the UCLA offense, which has found life with Ty Dieffenbach under center. The former Pittsburgh and Cal Poly quarterback has amassed 1,218 passing yards and eight touchdowns this season. He even returned from a potentially scary injury this past weekend to help secure a Bruins victory.

All of which provides the backdrop to this week's national polling.

AP Top 25

The AP actually delayed the release of the Top 25 due to the Ole Miss-Oklahoma game getting pushed to Sunday. Not that the postponement mattered much from Michigan's perspective. The Wolverines haven't landed in the top 25 since Week 4 and haven't received a single vote since Week 5. Even back-to-back wins to finish the regular season -- a totally improbable scenario -- likely wouldn't change the minds of many (or any) voters.

ESPN SP+ Rankings

Michigan has now fallen out of the top 40 by ESPN's SP+ and soon could slip below the top 50. The Wolverines' offense can no longer claim top-100 status -- FBS only has 138 teams -- and the special teams have barely avoided falling into the bottom 10.

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ESPN Football Power Index (FPI)

The Wolverines didn't fall by much in ESPN's Football Power Index this week, though that says more about how far they had fallen already. Entering Week 12, Michigan now sits at 39th overall, sandwiched between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Florida State Seminoles.

The Athletic's Rankings

As with SP+, Michigan has fully fallen outside the top 40 nationally in The Athletic's weekly rankings. This week's nine-spot drop puts the Wolverines outside the top 12 of the Big Ten conference alone.

CBS Sports Rankings

The Wolverines also fall significantly in CBS Sports' weekly ranking, dropping 10 spots. That puts them entirely outside the top 50, though that shouldn't surprise anyone at this stage.

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