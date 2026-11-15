Big Ten Landscape After Week 11 and What It Means for Michigan Football

The Michigan Wolverines have suffered other losses in 2026, but Saturday's beatdown at the hands of the Oregon Ducks represented a nadir for the beleaguered program. The 31-7 outcome stripped away the last remnants of head coach Kyle Whittingham's veneer of professional competence. Outside of the COVID-shortened 2020 season, the team now has its first losing record in November since the Brady Hoke era.

This comes one week after Whittingham fired offensive coordinator Jason Beck and promoted O-line coach Jim Harding to backfill. That decision didn't provide much of a spark, as the unit produced just seven points while rotating through quarterback Tommy Carr and Bryce Underwood in a fashion that failed to serve either one. The two combined for just 71 passing yards on 20 attempts, a terrible day at the office that doesn't even account for the near interception Underwood threw near the end of the first half.

At this stage, it seems a fait accompli that Michigan will re-enter the coaching market for the third time since winning a national championship in 2023.

With that in mind, let's dive into the other Big Ten contests that had a significant development from Michigan's perspective.

UCLA 22, Illinois 14

Kicking off on the same night that the FAA grounded all flights, the UCLA Bruins battled the Illinois Fighting Illini and the elements for an impressive, tough win at the Rose Bowl. Quarterback Ty Dieffenbach left the contest during the first half, opening the door for Illinois to claw back and cut the deficit from 12 points to just five.

However, Dieffenbach returned just before the fourth quarter, propelling UCLA's offense and helping stave off a late push from the Illini.

Ty Dieffenbach gets a standing ovation as he re-enters the game @UCLAFootball pic.twitter.com/mJKWYJQnXw — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 14, 2026

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With the win, the Bruins remain the last team in the Big Ten or SEC with an unblemished record.

What matters for Michigan: Most straightforwardly, the Wolverines can now look forward to hosting a 10-0 team next Saturday at the Big House. The matchup will also juxtapose two of the last coaching cycle's most high-profile hires: UCLA's Bob Chesney and Michigan's Whittingham. Chesney's Year 1 success will only exacerbate the growing hunger in Ann Arbor for a leadership change.

Indiana 27, USC 13

For nearly four full quarters, the USC Trojans and Indiana Hoosiers traded blows while remaining within one possession of each other. Nearly 15 minutes of game clock elapsed with the score locked at 7-3, with Indiana finally moving the needle with a field goal late in the first half. However, after a punt and interception, USC found the end zone to tie the contest moments before halftime.

Maiava ➡️ KDW to get us into the red zone and set up the TD 🔥



📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/c1fCTxJVIv — USC Football ✌️ (@uscfb) November 14, 2026

Ultimately, the two quarterbacks proved to be the difference in the game. USC's Jayden Maiava threw three interceptions, with all but the final one leading to points for Indiana. Meanwhile, seventh-year senior Grant Wilson minimized mistakes, committing only one turnover and largely keeping the Hoosiers offense on track.

What matters for Michigan: In the context of the 2026 season, this game doesn't have any real bearing on Michigan. However, if the outcome contributes to USC firing head coach Lincoln Riley in the coming weeks, that would add significant competition for coaching talent. That, of course, seems especially meaningful to the Wolverines, given the direction of their season.

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