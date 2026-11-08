For however uninspiring the 2026 Michigan Wolverines looked over their first eight games, they managed to find a new low on Saturday. In a matchup with the in-state rival Michigan State Spartans, Kyle Whittingham's program managed to go scoreless until the final two minutes of regulation.

"It was very disappointing after we had played pretty effectively last week on offense," Whittingham said after the game. "We had some production, some good production in a lot of areas last week. And there's nothing productive about this game. Zero. It's not one step back. It's three steps back.

"Really, I can't come up with one positive offensively in this game."

Granted, Michigan's no-show didn't represent the only eyebrow-raising result of Week 9. Let's dive into the Big Ten contests that had a significant development from Michigan's perspective.

Oregon 41, Ohio State 28

After the first quarter, the Ohio State Buckeyes appeared to have full control over the visiting Oregon Ducks. The Buckeyes scored two touchdowns over their first three drives, with running back Bo Jackson powering his way through the defense for both scores.

Bo went Beast Mode 💪



Bo Jackson bounces off would-be tacklers for his second TD of the first quarter.



Watch on CBS pic.twitter.com/klbiWA5uYX — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 7, 2026

Ohio State unraveled from there, however. The offense saw their next eight drives end in a punt, a pick, or a turnover on downs. Meanwhile, Oregon took the lead before halftime and scored on three of its first five possessions of the second half. By the time the Buckeyes finally found the end zone again, the game had less than four minutes remaining, and the Ducks had already sealed the win.

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

What matters for Michigan: Ohio State losing will always matter to the Michigan fanbase, but that outcome has other consequences besides schadenfreude. With the Buckeyes mired at 6-3 and their playoff chances seriously imperiled if not extinguished entirely, the stakes for The Game look a little different. If the Wolverines can't beat this version of their archrival in three weeks, then whatever chance Whittingham has of surviving into 2027 will evaporate (assuming he lasts long enough to coach that game).

The Ducks' win on Saturday also likely means they'll enter next week's tilt with the Wolverines even more heavily favored. Quarterback Dylan Raiola, though historically inconsistent week to week, has stacked quality starts for the first time in over a calendar year. Over his last two games, he has amassed 593 passing yards, five touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Michigan's defense remains potent, but if this version of Raiola shows up next Saturday, he'll put points on the board.

UCLA 34, Minnesota 20

The UCLA Bruins didn't need injured starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava to generate explosive gains in the passing game on Saturday. Five different pass catchers recorded catches of over 20 yards. Senior wide receiver Aidan Mizell caught two separate 75-yard touchdowns, nearly doubling his receiving yardage on the year.

DIEFFENBACH TO MIZELL FOR ANOTHER 75-YARD TOUCHDOWN!



That's two in back-to-back drives for @UCLAFootball pic.twitter.com/10OEHyMRlO — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 7, 2026

By the end of the game, Ty Dieffenbach had put up 303 passing yards and three touchdowns on just 16 attempts.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers couldn't stop the UCLA's ground game either. Running back Wayne Knight finished the afternoon with 109 rushing yards and a touchdown, his highest totals in each category since Sept. 19.

What matters for Michigan: Unless the Bruins stumble at home against the Illinois Fighting Illini this Friday, they'll arrive in Ann Arbor as the last undefeated team in either of the big two conferences. That doesn't bode well for the Wolverines' chances of pulling off the upset, but the matchup could provide Whittingham with one of his last chances to salvage his standing at Michigan.

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