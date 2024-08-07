Will Johnson says CB Jyaire Hill has a 'chance at making a lot of plays this year'
Most people are talking about the Michigan quarterback situation heading into the season, but the cornerback spot is also a big one. The Wolverines have to replace both Josh Wallace and Mike Sainristil at cornerback for the 2024 season. Neither player will be easy to replace. We all know what Sainristil meant to the maize and blue, but Wallace made a huge impact on the Michigan defense. Jesse Minter was able to lean on the experience corner last season, but now Wink Martindale is going to have to figure some things out before August 31.
Sophomore Jyaire Hill has been getting some rave reviews since spring. Michigan brought in FCS All-American Aamir Hall to compete, but it's sounding promising that Hill could be that guy to start alongside Will Johnson this year. Speaking with the media this past weekend, Johnson was asked specifically about Hill. Johnson said he's taking that next step and has a chance to be special in 2024.
But where exactly has Hill upon? As a true freshman, fans didn't get the chance to see him much in action last season. But according to Johnson, Hill is more reliable and is getting the hang of the Michigan playbook under Martindale.
“Yeah, he definitely took that next step,” Johnson said. “So far, he’s been a lot more reliable. Knows the playbook really well. He’s always in the right spot now. So he’s a really athletic guy, and he’s always on the ball. So he’s got a good chance at making a lot of plays this year. Just being consistent, knowing what he’s supposed to be doing, not making the same mistake over and over."
Johnson isn't the first person to rave about Hill in recent weeks. During Big Ten Media Days, Sherrone Moore told the media that as of then, Hill had the lead at starting.
"Obviously, you've got Will Johnson who is the best corner in college football. Opposite of him it could be a number of guys. The guy right now looks like Jyaire Hill but Aamir Hall, Ricky Johnson has come in, Myles Pollard is making a push to get better. We're excited about all those corners, we've got a lot of depth there."
Michigan will open up against Fresno State on August 31.
