Former Wolverines' O-lineman Trevor Keegan makes controversial comparison between Michigan and Philadelphia
Trevor Keegan got a full Michigan football experience during his five years in Ann Arbor. He was a team captain in 2023, was voted a three-time All-Big Ten player, was a part of the two-time Joe Moore-Award winning offensive line, and finished his career as a national champion.
Keegan played in the Big House among 110,000 fans every Saturday and was around during some of the biggest games. In 2021, Michigan defeated Ohio State on a glorious snow-covered day, and in that same year, the Wolverines had a fun maize out against Washington during primetime football.
But now that Keegan is with the Philadelphia Eagles and is getting his feet wet in the NFL, Keegan is excited to make his first NFL appearance and play in front of NFL fans. According to the Eagles' team site, Keegan made somewhat of a controversial declaration comparing the Eagles' practice to a full Michigan stadium in the Big House.
The Eagles opened practice to 50,000 fans and Keegan said it was louder than Michigan's stadium.
"I think I told Fred (Johnson) in the locker room that we play a game in five days. That's pretty cool. I'm excited. I even got a little emotional getting over to the stadium (on Thursday for the Public Practice). I don't know how many people were there, but it was louder than Michigan's stadium. Definitely. It was rockin'. I got goosebumps."
Let's be honest, the Big House -- for how big it is -- hasn't been known as being super loud. The sentiment around Michigan Stadium is that the Wolverines have somewhat of a 'golf crowd', however, Keegan's comments caught some fans off guard. After making that statement, Keegan went to social media.
"I have a lotta love for Michigan, The Big House and our fans. I was just excited to hear how loud Philly was. #GoBlue #GoBirds
From all accounts, Keegan has impressed early on during Eagles' training camp. He has earned some first-team reps and he told the Eagles' team site how excited he is to play in his first preseason game.
"I never had a preseason game in college, but I'm making sure my body is up to steam, make sure I'm getting sleep and the food that I need to get me ready for each and every day,"
