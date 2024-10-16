Podcast: Is Amorion Walker a potential answer for the Michigan offense?
As always, on Wednesdays, Chris Breiler and Trent Knoop are here to answer all of your questions on the Winged Helmet Podcast. Episode 48 adds to our latest fan-led Wednesday.
Wide receiver Amorion Walker has just one catch for 22 yards this season. Why are Chris and Trent optimistic about what he provides to the Michigan offense? The two of them go into detail as to why the Wolverines should play the athletic receiver more. Does the addition of Jack Tuttle as the starting quarterback make Chris and Trent think the Wolverines could be a little more dynamic in the back half of the season?
We answer those questions and look toward Illinois on Saturday. We have all of that and more on this latest episode of the Winged Helmet Podcast.
Like us and subscribe to us on YouTube for weekly content.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Three keys to a Michigan football win over Illinois
Sherrone Moore expects one wide receiver's role to grow more and more each week
Illinois is on somewhat of a revenge tour itself and Michigan is next up