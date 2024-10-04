Podcast: Michigan vs. Washington predictions; Big Ten contenders and pretenders
No. 10 Michigan Wolverines heads West to take on Washington in what is a rematch of last year's National Championship Game. Michigan is 4-1 on the year but have looked less than stellar. The Wolverines have struggled to finish game in the past two weeks but have walked out of the Big House with victories.
Saturday marks Michigan's first away game of the season and it gets 3-2 Washington. The Huskies are looking for their first signature win since joining the Big Ten. Washington lost to rival Washington State and Big Ten foe Rutgers this season.
The latest episode of the Winged Helmet Podcast dives into previewing the Michigan - Washington game. Chris Breiler and Trent Knoop give their five predictions along with a final score. The two also talk about which Big Ten teams are contenders or pretenders to make the College Football Playoff. We talk Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Oregon, Rutgers, Penn State, USC, and Michigan.
