Podcast: Is there any smoke regarding Bryce Underwood and Michigan football?
It's Wednesday, which means The Winged Helmet Podcast is back and ready to answer all of your questions. Chris Breiler and Trent Knoop are asked about the Michigan football quarterbacks -- a lot. As of now, it sounds like Jack Tuttle will likely get the nod against Michigan State on Saturday. What would their choice be for the Wolverines? Would their confidence level change at all if someone else started besides Tuttle?
Then there is the recruiting side of things. There was a report on Tuesday from Rivals saying Michigan is going to make another run at five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood. Breiler and Knoop share what they think about the chances of Michigan actually getting back into the race and how the Wolverines could pull it off.
You can see the entire podcast below.
