Michigan in Strong Contention for 2027 5-Star Cornerback Joshua Dobson

Michigan is set to lose a trio of cornerbacks after this season: Jyaire Hill, Zeke Berry, and Smith Snowden. While the secondary is expected to be a strong suit for Michigan in 2026, there will be a big need to find replacements for the 2027 season.

One player who could make an immediate impact is five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson.

After visiting Michigan for its annual spring game this past weekend, Dobson placed the Wolverines in his final five. The Cornelius (NC) William Amos Hough prospect named a top five of Michigan, South Carolina, Auburn, Texas A&M, and LSU.

Cornelius (NC) Hough 2027 five-star CB Joshua Dobson (@JoshDobsonDB) has arrived at #Michigan and got his first look at the Big House via his IG.



Holds over 30 offers in his recruitment and rated as one of the top players in America this cycle. https://t.co/fM0Bgq9G6B pic.twitter.com/uvnCYbpjL6 — Brice Marich (@BriceMarich) April 16, 2026

Dobson is listed as the No. 9 prospect in the 2027 cycle, per Rivals' Industrial Rankings. He is also the No. 3 CB and the top-ranked player from North Carolina. Looking at the Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine, the LSU Tigers have the edge in his recruitment, having a 83.2% chance of landing Dobson.

Michigan is shooting its shot

After Dobson made his final five, Rivals' Steve Wiltfong said he believes both LSU and Texas A&M appear to have the best chances of landing Dobson. But he noted that Michigan continues to 'shoot its shot' for the star corner.

As of now, Dobson has two official visits lined up. He will visit Auburn on May 29 and then head to see South Carolina on June 19. He is still working to set visits for the other three schools, and I would expect Michigan to also get an official visit at some point in time this summer.

What Michigan can offer Dobson

The 6'1", 185-pound cornerback has top end speed and has great cover skills — apparently so with a top-10 ranking. He has a 6'5" wingspan and will make for an elite lockdown corner at the collegiate level. Dobson has to refine is skills in run support, but that will come playing in a college system and hitting the weight room.

This is a type of player Michigan needs in its secondary next season. The Wolverines can easily offer Dobson a chance to play right away as a true freshman.

Michigan will return Shamari Earls, who the Wolverines hope can be their future No. 1 cornerback after this season. Michigan will also return true freshman Jamarion Vincent, who could play a role this season for the Maize and Blue.

Obviously, Michigan could hit the transfer portal hard this offseason and bring in talented corners that way, but depth is sparse as of now, and there is good chance Dobson could see ample playing time next year.