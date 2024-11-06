5-star TE Brock Harris following Wolverines' visit: 'Michigan is really high on my list'
Michigan might be trying to fill out its 2025 recruiting class, but the Wolverines are working hard on their 2026 class as well. The maize and blue currently have three players committed in the '26 cycle and four-star quarterback Brady Hart is the headliner. Hart, like most quarterbacks, has had his recruiting hat on trying to bring the next best class to Michigan -- when it's time.
One player Hart has been attempting to bring to Ann Arbor is Composite five-star tight end, Brock Harris. The Saint George (UT) Pine View prospect spoke with Michigan Wolverines on SI's Senior Writer, Trent Knoop, about his most recent visit to Ann Arbor. Harris took his second visit to Ann Arbor this past weekend when Michigan hosted Oregon.
Harris said he sat next to Hart, and of course, Hart gave his pitch to bring Harris to Ann Arbor with him. Any pass catcher would want to play alongside a good quarterback and that's exactly what Harris could have if he paired with Hart.
"I got to meet Brady at the game because we sat next to each other," said Harris. "He’s a great guy and we got along great. He gave me his testimony about the program and the school and I know he’s a stud."
Michigan is one program that likes to use the tight end -- a lot. You can talk recently about the Wolverines' success with players like Luke Schoonmaker, Erick All, AJ Barner, and of course, Colston Loveland. Or you can go back a few years and talk about the John Mackey Award winner, Jake Butt. All of them went to the NFL and Loveland will be the next one -- a likely first-round selection.
Harris, a potential star in the making, enjoyed seeing Loveland catch for 112 yards against the Ducks. Loveland has been Michigan's focal point in the passing game and it's something any tight end can think about when coming to Ann Arbor.
"Yeah, when you see all those guys come out of Michigan and then getting to watch Colston in person was awesome," Harris said of the tight end tradition at Michigan. "I saw how much the offense revolves around the tight end."
According to the 247Sports' Composite, Harris is the 22nd-ranked prospect in the 2026 class. There are a magnitude of schools after him, but he's hoping to make his college decision before his senior season. If Michigan hopes to land Harris, the Wolverines will have to beat out some stiff competition.
"I’ll most likely make my decision by the beginning of my senior year," Harris said. "Michigan is really high on my list. Some other schools I like are Oregon, BYU, Georgia, Miami (FL), Ohio State, and Utah."
