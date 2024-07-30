Wink Martindale on Michigan: 'We're never the hunted, we're always the hunters'
Although the Michigan doesn't take the field in the Big House for another 32 days, football season is very much upon us. With Big Ten Media Days serving as the unofficial start to the 2024 season last week, players and coaches are gearing up for the beginning of fall camp this week.
Meeting with the media on Tuesday, defensive coordinator Wink Martindale shared his vision for the Michigan defense this fall as he enters his first season in Ann Arbor.
"Smart, humble, and hungry," Martindale said. "I think I heard Makari [Paige] say this at the Big Ten [Media Days]. We're never the hunted, we're always the hunters. And it's true. I understand exactly what he's saying, because there's a level of expectation of being at this great university. And it shouldn't be a surprise that Sherrone [Moore] hired the staff that he hired, that we have the players that we have. We're just going to go attack, doesn't matter what anybody else says."
As far as who Martindale is as a play-caller, it's clear that "aggression" plays a big part in the way he operates. Although that philosophy has drawn some unfair comparisons to former U-M defensive coordinator Don Brown, Martindale has plenty of confidence that it will continue to work in Ann Arbor.
"Am I an aggressive play-caller? Yes, I'm an aggressive play-caller," Martindale said. "We've won a lot of football games calling games aggressively. When it doesn't work, that's when everyone comes out and says, 'he's blitzing too much.' You don't hear that at all when you win, you hear about how creative you are. So you just don't listen to any of that. We'll find that right mix of pressure, simulate it, all the other stuff. We'll find the right mix, and that's what training camp is for."
Overall, the expectation for the Michigan defense is that it will continue to be one of the best units in all of college football. The Wolverines finished No. 1 in the nation in total defense last season, allowing just 247 yards per game. Michigan also finished No. 1 in scoring defense, holding teams to an average of just 10.4 points per game. Although Martindale acknowledges a certain level of pressure to continue that success, he says that the standard remains the same.
"You’re not worth a grain of salt if you don’t feel pressure as a coach every year, no matter where you’re at," Martindale said. "Do you want to be better than that? Sure you do. But sometimes what you want is not always what you get. There’s different opponents, different offenses than what they’ve had. And everything fits just right when you end up being No. 1. I’ve been around No. 1 defenses, and everything just fits right that season. But I think that there’s no doubt where the bar is set. And there’s no doubt where we've all set the bar... and that’s for us to be the best in the country. And I’m not going to hide from that. I’m not going to run from that and neither are we as a defense."
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Two Michigan football linemen appear on Outland Trophy Watch List
Michigan RB Donovan Edwards gives his football hot take that may surprise you
Michigan Football: Sherrone Moore talks Jack Tuttle, quarterback battle