Michigan RB Donovan Edwards gives his football hot take that may surprise you
What's your football hot take? That was the question asked to Michigan running back Donovan Edwards, along with several other Big Ten football players during a fun interview by Big Ten football analyst, Emily Ehman.
As a running back, you might think Edwards would have something to say about the position he plays, but the rising senior had a completely different thought. Edwards' hot take involves the tight end position. Being a position that's asked to both block and catch passes speaks volumes to Edwards.
"Tight end is the most underrated position," Edwards said during a Big Ten interview. "You being asked to do what the offensive line do and receiver do. Hell yes, shout out to my tight ends."
Michigan hasn't had any shortage of solid tight ends since Edwards has been in Ann Arbor. Players like Erick All, Luke Schoonmaker, A.J. Barner, and Colston Loveland have all been great while wearing the winged helmet. Loveland, who is viewed as a first-round pick next spring, will more than likely be the top target in the Michigan passing game this season. Sherrone Moore compared Loveland to Chiefs' star Travis Kelce during Big Ten Media Days, and he is in store for a monster season.
Moore spoke on the depth at the position as well and it sounds like the Wolverines won't miss a beat even with the loss of Barner from last season.
"Colston is obviously an absolute beast," Moore said at Big Ten Media Days. "Max Bredeson is an absolute beast. A guy that will jump on the scene will be Marlin Klein -- he is probably the freakest athlete of all of them, so he is outstanding. The next guy I would say is really emerging is Deakon Tonielli, a red-shirt freshman who has all the skillset and size. He walks in here and looks like a junior. So we will see how he does in training camp and what he does. Zach Marshall has done a really good job. That room is deep and excited for him."
You can see the full interview below via the Big Ten Football X account.
