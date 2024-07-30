Two Michigan football linemen appear on Outland Trophy Watch List
Michigan football has had just one lineman win the Outland Trophy since it came into existence back in 1946. Center Olu Oluwatimi won the award back in 2022 for being the nation's best interior offensive lineman.
Could another Wolverine win the trophy? On Tuesday it was revealed both Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant are on the Outland Trophy Watch List. There are a total of 75 players who made the watch list.
Georgia has the most representatives with four linemen. Alabama, Ohio State, and USC are next in line with three representatives on the watch list.
Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant are both being viewed as potential first-round draft picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Graham, a rising junior, has been selected as a pre-season All-American. The duo makes up the best interior defensive line in the country.
Here is some information about Graham and Grant from MGoBlue:
Mason Graham:
• All-American (second team, 2023)
• All-Big Ten selection (first team, coaches; third team, media, 2023)
• Tournament of Roses 2023 Rose Bowl Game Defensive MVP
• Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2023)
• Shared Defensive Freshman of the Year honors (2022)
• Two-time letterman (2022-23)
• Has appeared in 27 games with 15 starts along the defensive line
Kenneth Grant:
• All-Big Ten selection (second team, coaches; third team, media, 2023)
• Two-time letterman (2022-23)
• Has appeared in 29 games along the defensive line (one, special teams only) with five starts
Here's a little information about the trophy via FWAA Outland Trophy:
Presented to the Nation's Best Interior Lineman
The Outland Trophy winner is chosen from three finalists who are a part of the annual FWAA All-America Team. The FWAA All-America Committee, after voting input from the entire membership, selects a 26-man first team and eventually the three Outland finalists. Committee members, then by individual ballot, select the winner. Only interior linemen on offense or defense are eligible for the award; ends are not eligible.
The Outland Trophy is the third-oldest major college football award. Created in 1946 when Dr. John Outland presented the FWAA with a financial contribution to initiate the award, the Outland Trophy has been given to the best interior lineman in college football ever since. Dr. Outland, an All-American at the University of Pennsylvania in the late 1890s, eventually took up practice in Kansas City, Mo. An avid outdoorsman, Dr. Outland believed linemen did not get the credit they deserved and wanted an award to recognize them.
The Outland Trophy is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses college football’s most prestigious awards. The NCFAA’s 25 awards have honored more than 800 recipients since 1935. Visit NCFAA.org for more information.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan RB Donovan Edwards lands on the Maxwell Watch List
Michigan RB Donovan Edwards gives his football hot take that may surprise you
'It's just so much more here': MSU transfer Jaden Mangham describes difference in Wolverines, Spartans