Wink Martindale shares which Michigan defender emerged with the 'first group' of starters
Zeke Berry came to Michigan as a highly-rated four-star recruit out of California. He signed with the Wolverines as one of the top safeties in the 2022 class. But Michigan is looking to use the hard-nosed tackler in a different way in 2024.
There have been plenty of questions about who would replace star Mike Sainristil at nickel this season. There have been two names who have been constantly coming up and those being Ja'Den McBurrows and Berry. McBurrows was the primary backup for Sainristil last year at the nickel and he played well when he got his chances, but it's starting to sound more and more likely Berry might get that first chance this fall.
Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale was asked about the nickel competition on Tuesday during media availability. He said Berry came out of spring slotted into that first spot on the depth chart at nickel. But with fall camp starting on Wednesday, competition will brew with McBurrows and the situation is very fluid.
"I think that Zeke [Bery], come out of the spring was slotted with the first group but I think it’s fluid," said Martindale. "As Sherrone always says with the depth chart we’ll see as we go, as we progress. (Ja’Den McBurrows] and you get some other guys that we’ll look at there and we’re just a long way away from talking about any of those things of exactly where it’s at."
It won't be easy to replace Sainrstil. The two-year nickel starter was a converted wide receiver but played the defensive back spot like a seasoned veteran. He always seemed to be in the right place at the right time and Michigan could always count on Sainristil to make a play for the team. So what is Martindale looking for his new nickel to help replace the production that was lost when Sainristil left?
Martindale needs someone to emerge as a leader. He wants his starting nickel corner to be able to communicate effectively and they, of course, need to tackle. The former Baltimore Ravens' defensive coordinator gave the example of coaching one of the NFL greats in Marlon Humphrey and how he played the position.
"Well, I look, first of all, at someone who can communicate because when you’re the nickel, you do a lot of communicating with the safeties, the corners, the linebackers," Martindale said. "Someone that knows the system. But the No. 1 trait is how well do you tackle? The coverages and everything else we’ll work through, with what they do and who you have there. I think an example, like when I was at Baltimore when Marlon Humphrey was coming to play nickel — and I’ll tell you right now, I think he was the best nickel in football because he could tackle and he communicates. So it all depends on who comes out on top from training camp, so it still is a competition, which they all are."
