Michigan Football: A leader has emerged among the wide receivers
One of the most intriguing position groups for Michigan heading into fall camp is at wide receiver. The Wolverines lost their top two wideouts from last season - Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson - to the NFL Draft, meaning Michigan will need several guys to take a big step forward in order to replace that production in 2024.
Meeting with the media on Tuesday, offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell discussed a wide range of topics surrounding the Michigan offense, including the wide receivers. According to Campbell, junior wideout Tyler Morris is currently being viewed as the guy who's expected to lead the way for the receivers this fall.
"It's kind of his time," Campbell said. "We view him as a starter, right? He started last year if we went in 11 personnel, so he needs to step up in that role. Roman Wilson, Cornelius Johnson aren't here anymore. Tyler Morris, it's your time."
It was interesting to hear Campbell acknowledge that Morris is a guy who's expected to play a leading role this fall, but it wasn't much of a a surprise. In fact, we recently listed Morris as one of the top 3 underrated players for Michigan heading into the 2024 season.
"Entering his junior season at Michigan, wide receiver Tyler Morris is unquestionably one of the most underrated offensive weapons in Ann Arbor. At 5-11, 185 pounds, Morris isn't the biggest guy on the field, but he certainly made one of the biggest plays of the 2023 season - and it came in one of the biggest moments against Alabama in the CFP Semifinal. He finished his sophomore campaign with career highs in receptions (13), receiving yards (197), and touchdowns (1).
With the two leading receivers from last year now off the the NFL, the Wolverines will need Morris to have a very productive 2024 campaign. Head coach Sherrone Moore recently indicated that the junior wideout looks ready to take that next step."
During Big Ten Media Days last week, head coach Sherrone Moore also spoke highly of Morris.
"Yeah, Tyler Morris has been awesome," Moore said. "He’s really taking on a leadership role. Obviously had the big play in the Rose Bowl, surprised people. Really didn’t surprise us but a guy that you know timed a 4.4 [40-yard dash] in high school. People forget, he was a highly-recruited kid but tore his ACL in high school and had been recovering and really, really ready to take the reins. He’s done an outstanding job."
But along with Morris, Michigan has plenty of weapons at the wide receiver position who could make big contributions this fall. It starts with sophomore Semaj Morgan, who was one of the most productive wide receivers for the Wolverines in 2023 as a true freshman.
"Semaj Morgan has been outstanding, moving him around, not just keeping him in the slot or just a trick guy or ball-in-hand guy," Campbell said. "He's been outstanding. Fred Moore, Kendrick Bell, you guys saw them both in the Spring Game. Had really good summers. And then we added some depth with Amorion Walker and CJ Charleston, really good football players. Like what I saw from both of them coming out of the summer. And then some of the freshmen did some really good things. So we'll see how Channing Goodwin and, as we call him Stew, because you got Amorion and I'Marion, so Stew. Let's see how they do come fall camp."
