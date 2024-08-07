Texas, Michigan's Week 2 opponent, loses key contributor to season-ending injury
One of Michigan football's opponents on its 2024 schedule has announced some unfortunate news out of fall camp.
Texas' sophomore running back CJ Baxter, who was in line to start for the Longhorns this season, will miss the entirety of the year with an injury to his LCL and PCL in his right knee. The injury will require surgery with a recovery time of six to nine months.
Texas will travel to Ann Arbor on Sept. 7 for a highly-anticipated matchup with reigning national champion Michigan in Week 2 of the season. The showdown between the Longhorns and Wolverines has been included on a plethora of "must-watch games" in college football this fall.
Surprisingly, considering the cache of the two programs, Michigan and Texas have only met on the gridiron once in their storied histories. Unsurprisingly, the matchup was an instant classic as the Longhorns defeated the Wolverines, 38-37, in the 2005 Rose Bowl game.
After playing in Ann Arbor this fall, Michigan will travel to Austin on Sept. 11, 2027 for the second half of the home-and-home series with Texas. It will truly be a clash of titans when the Wolverines and Longhorns meet this year, as Michigan is No. 1 all-time with 1,004 wins in football while Texas is tied with Notre Dame at No. 4 with 948 victories.
