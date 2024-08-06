ESPN analysts awful take on Jim Harbaugh, sign-stealing saga
Just when it looked like Paul Finebaum was finally getting back on the good side of the Michigan fan base, he once again reverted to his tired old act of throwing darts at former U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh. Appearing on ESPN's 'Get Up' morning show, Finebaum compared Harbaugh's comments on Monday about the sign-stealing scandal to an Oscar-winning performance.
Before we get to Finebaum's comments, here's what Harbaugh had to say about the issue:
"Yeah, I do have a comment on that. Never lie, never cheat, never steal. I was raised with that lesson. I've raised my family on that lesson. I have preached that lesson to the teams that I've coached. No one's perfect. If you stumble, you apologize and you make it right. Today, I do not apologize. I did not participate, was not aware, nor complicit in those said allegations. So for me, it's back to work and attacking with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind."
Regardless of what you think of his personality, it's clear that Jim Harbaugh left nothing open to interpretation in his response. It was direct, it was forceful, it was clear. In no way did he have any knowledge of what Connor Stalions was up to, and it isn't anything he would have condoned had he been made aware of it.
Not surprisingly, Finebaum wasn't buying Harbaugh's statement.
"It's an Oscar-winning performance," Finebaum said. "I mean I had a lot of different emotions. I wanted to throw all kinds of adjectives up on the board. I wanted to label him as a pathological liar, as someone who's delusional. But I can't do it anymore, because I think in many ways he's the Jack Nicholson of coaching. I mean, he's a man for all seasons. He has so many different lanes, and you really just can't get mad at the guy. I mean, you can't say that he ran the program into the ground because they won the national championship. Yeah he left a stench behind, but, as we have said, it will get cleaned up with very little penalty. He's making a fortune with the Chargers, and I just... I'm going to bow at the feet of Jim Harbaugh for pulling off this scam and then acting like he didn't do anything wrong."
Although I understand that Finebaum is essentially a cartoon figure in the sports world whose entire gimmick is to give hot takes, I can't help but push back on his ridiculous (and irresponsible) suggestion that Harbaugh pulled off some sort of scam. There's no question that Harbaugh refused to cooperate with certain aspects of the NCAA's investigation into Connor Stalions and the sign-stealing scheme (like handing over his personal phone and emails), but that doesn't indicate any guilt on Harbaugh's part. Hell, even Finebaum himself has been critical of the NCAA and its handling of the sign-stealing issue.
Here's what he had to say about the whole thing on Monday:
"This is all a continuation of a long, drawn-out story that in many people’s eyes, probably other than the NCAA, is over. Let’s not forget that Charlie Baker, the president of the NCAA — and this may sound out of context, because it probably is — but after Michigan won the national championship, he said they won fair and square. I remember that, and I think a lot of lawyers are going to remember that too, if this case goes very far and puts Michigan in the crosshairs. I think the reporting on this by Pete [Thamel] is fantastic, and I’m not trying to minimize it, but the point is that in the big picture of college athletics, nobody respects the NCAA. Nobody really cares about the NCAA. And there are a team of lawyers ready to drag this out and to threaten the NCAA if they dare do anything to Michigan other than a slap on the wrist.”
The bottom line is that there is nothing within the reported NCAA NOA draft that indicates any coaches were aware or participated in the sign-stealing scheme by Connor Stalions, including Jim Harbaugh. Any suggestion otherwise is simply lazy work by folks who are desperate for attention - folks like Paul Finebaum.
