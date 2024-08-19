'It's like listening to a coach': Michigan's Steve Casula praises U-M quarterbacks
Michigan football remains coy about who will start at quarterback for the 2024 season, but the position room continues to draw high praise during fall camp. This past weekend, Wolverine tight end coach Steve Casula was complimentary of Michigan's quarterbacks and their position coach, offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell.
"They're playing good," Casula said. "I think it speaks to Coach Campbell in the way that he teaches our system, and, like, how squared up, and airtight those guys operate. They see the game, and talk about the game like Coach Campbell does, so I think it starts with that."
At this time of year, position coaches are working hard to iron out the details — making sure their guys are correct in their pre-snap alignment and executing their assignments. Sometimes, however, a quarterback just has to go make a play,
"There's moments where if you, you know, you closed your eyes, and somebody told you the result of the play, it's just one of the quarterbacks," Casula said.
Casula said that ability stems from the preparation Campbell has put the quarterbacks through, but also the players' desire to learn, improve and lead their teammates.
"I think that starts with [Campbell], but also his players and their willingness to embody and soak up the information provided," Casula said. "You know, when we were getting ready for the spring game, you have the opportunities to be around players, and hear them, you know, more intimately, and hear them talk when we split into two teams, and hearing our quarterbacks talk to other players about reviewing a pass player, the installation of a pass play, it's like listening to a coach."
Like all who have spoken publicly from Schembechler Hall, Casula gave no indication of who may be leading the quarterback competition with two weeks of fall camp remaining. Redshirt sophomore Alex Orji remains the perceived favorite, but speculation has indicated redshirt junior Davis Warren may have tightened the gap. Graduate senior Jack Tuttle also remains in the discussion.
"They're all performing at a high level, and our offense is able to function and do what we do, regardless of who's been in," Casula said. "But, playing at a high level, for sure."
