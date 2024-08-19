'He damn sure looks fast': Michigan TE coach Steve Casula talks Colston Loveland
The tight end position has been a staple of Michigan football through much of the program's history, and that was especially true during the Jim Harbaugh era. From Jake Butt to Zach Gentry, Sean McKeon to Luke Schoonmaker, all the way to A.J. Barner a season ago, the Wolverines have prioritized the position over the past decade.
Harbaugh may be gone, but Michigan's tight end rooms remains deep and talented heading into the 2024 season. It starts with preseason All-American Colston Loveland, who has a chance to break the Wolverines' all-time receiving yards record by a tight end in just his third season.
"Col has moved around great," U-M position coach Steve Casula said on Sunday. "When the ball snapped, he's got such great functional movement skills. He wastes no movement. He is so thoughtful about his plan of attack in both the run and pass game that he just does things, like, when you have a plan before the ball snapped and you have an understanding, high-level understanding of football and the system, you're able to do things a little bit faster."
Casula said he's not sure what Loveland's 40-yard dash time is at the moment, but his game speed is telling enough.
"When the ball snapped, he damn sure looks fast," the tight end coach said. "So he's playing really fast, playing really well."
Heading into the 2024 season, Loveland needs 78 receptions and 763 receiving yards to set new Michigan career records by a tight end in both statistical categories. Casula believes those numbers are reachable for the junior this season as offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell takes over play-calling duties from head coach Sherrone Moore.
"I wouldn't be surprised," Casula said when asked if he believes a tight end could lead the Wolverines in receiving this fall. "I think you look at Coach Campbell's background and track record, you know, in 2021...they had a tight end with over 70 receptions. He's been exposed to getting the tight end of the ball.
"Col is able to, like, do a lot of different things, both in the run and pass game, and we have a saying in the tight end room, the ball finds talent, technique, and energy, and Col's got all three. So, yeah, I mean, I think that could certainly happen. Col's, you know, been exceptional, is exceptional, desire to get better, but I think if you look at KC's track record, he's more than willing to keep throwing the ball through a tight end, for sure."
