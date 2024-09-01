Michigan's offense sluggish, defense dominant in win over Fresno State
With just over 10 minutes left in the 2024 season-opener, the nervous energy inside the Big House was palpable as the Wolverine faithful watched Michigan football's two-possession lead over Fresno State get cut in half.
The Bulldogs had finally found a chink the Wolverines' defensive armor on a night many expected to be a coronation for the reigning national champions. On the arm of the senior quarterback Mikey Keene, the Bulldogs marshalled a seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to cut Michigan's lead to 16-10 early in the fourth quarter.
However, after struggling themselves throughout the night, Michigan's offense mounted a much-needed scoring drive of their own. After a steady diet of Kalel Mullings in the run game, Wolverines starting quarterback Davis Warren found preseason All-American tight end Colston Loveland on an 18-yard touchdown to put Michigan back up by 13.
Then, preseason All-American cornerback Will Johnson called game. The junior intercepted Keene deep in the Wolverines' territory and returning it 86 yards for a game-sealing touchdown, as Michigan defeated Fresno State, 30-10, to improve to 1-0.
After a lengthy battle with redshirt sophomore Alex Orji, Warren won the Wolverines' starting quarterback job and had a solid night in his debut. The redshirt junior finished with 118 yards and a touchdown while completing 15-of-25 pass attempts. Michigan's run game struggled for much of the night, but came alive late. Starting tailback Donovan Edwards was held to 27 yards on 11 carries, but Mullings had a strong game with 92 yards on 15 attempts. Orji added 32 yards on the ground on five carries.
The game couldn't have started out any better for the Wolverines. In his first career start, nickelback Zeke Berry came away with an interception on the opening possession of the game, and Michigan wasted no time converting the turnover into points. Orji capped a five-play, 31-yard drive by finding Edwards out of the backfield for a touchdown pass from three yards out to put the Wolverines up, 7-0.
Michigan's offense struggled mightily for the remainder of the first half however, generating just 15 total yards on their next four drives combined. Fresno State, meanwhile, took advantage of a short field and some odd rotations from the Wolverines' secondary to march 38 yards on their sixth drive. The Bulldogs cut into Michigan's lead with a 41-yard field goal to make it 7-3 with 7:35 until halftime.
The Wolverines carved out a solid drive to end the half on the back of Mullings on the ground and completions of 11, 10 and 12 yards from Warren. However, the drive stalled inside Fresno State's 30 yard line and Michigan settled for a 45-yard field goal from Arkansas State transfer kicker Dominic Zvada for a 10-3 lead at the break. The Bulldogs outgained the Wolverines 97-89 through the first 30 minutes.
After the break, Michigan put together two solid drives in the third quarter, but wasn't able to finish. The Wolverines settled for field goals of 53 and 55 yards to take a 16-3 lead with 12:42 left on the clock.
That's when Fresno State made things interesting and uncomfortable for the Ann Arbor crowd. Keene found wide receiver Raylen Sharpe, who beat U-M corner Jaden McBurrows, on a 19-yard the catch-and-run for the Bulldogs lone touchdown. However, the Wolverines put the game away with back-to-back touchdowns from Johnson and Loveland, and the home fans went home happy.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Davis Warren wins Michigan football starting quarterback job
College GameDay headed to Ann Arbor for Week 2
Former Michigan football star Denard Robinson lands new coaching gig
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI