Former Michigan football star Denard Robinson lands new coaching gig
After being dismissed by the University of Michigan following a OWI arrest, former Wolverines star quarterback Denard Robinson has his next job in football. Robinson has been hired as a running backs coach by Lead Prep Academy, a post-graduate school with a junior-college football program based in Brighton, Mich.
Robinson was hired by Jim Harbaugh in 2022 as part of Michigan's recruiting department, with Robinson most recently serving as the program's assistant director of player personnel. On April 15, Robinson was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, resulting in a one-car crash in Ann Arbor at 3 a.m near Schembechler Hall. Following an indefinite suspension, Robinson was dismissed by Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore on May 15.
Dubbed "Shoelace" during his playing days at Michigan for notoriously never tying his shoes, Robinson threw for 6,250 passing yards (fifth all-time in U-M history) and ran for an addition 4,495 rushing yards (second all-time) in his career with the Wolverines. Shoelace is the program's all-time leader in total offense (10,745 yards) and his 91 career touchdowns are the most in Michigan history.
